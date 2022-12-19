https://sputniknews.com/20221219/russian-embassy-condition-of-head-of-russian-house-in-car-is-difficult-1105580968.html
Russian Embassy: Condition of Head of Russian House in CAR is Difficult
Russian Embassy: Condition of Head of Russian House in CAR is Difficult
In this article you will read about Russian Embassy's statement, related to the condition of head of Russian House in CAR Dmitry Syty
2022-12-19T17:08+0000
2022-12-19T17:08+0000
2022-12-19T17:08+0000
africa
central africa
central african republic
terrorist attack
assassination attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/13/1105581769_0:128:607:469_1920x0_80_0_0_09ac42f4f23f91a15d69cdf1396cc49d.jpg
The condition of the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Syty, is difficult and it was decided to evacuate him, the Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik on Monday.Later, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a plane with Syty had taken off for Russia.Meanwhile, a rally was held in the Central African Republic's capital in support of Syty.Syty was hospitalized in Bangui on Friday following an assassination attempt. He was reported to have received a package with an explosive that went off in his hands. The Russian Embassy later informed Sputnik that Syty's condition was not life-threatening.The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying that it was "clearly aimed at hindering the activities of the Russia House in Bangui, and more broadly, harming the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries." CAR Ambassador to Russia Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, however, told Sputnik that the terrorist attack would not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/head-of-russian-house-in-car-hospitalized-after-assassination-attempt--russian-embassy-1105517731.html
africa
central africa
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/13/1105581769_0:71:607:526_1920x0_80_0_0_bc91fa820734aec5cdcdac1b9ace5980.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dmitry syty's condition, condition of head of russian house in car, assassination attempt on dmitry syty, assassination attempt on the head of russian house in car, assassination attempt in car
dmitry syty's condition, condition of head of russian house in car, assassination attempt on dmitry syty, assassination attempt on the head of russian house in car, assassination attempt in car
Russian Embassy: Condition of Head of Russian House in CAR is Difficult
The Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) said last week that the general director of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.
The condition of the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Syty, is difficult and it was decided to evacuate
him, the Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik on Monday.
"The state of health is difficult. The doctors are fighting for his live. An emergency evacuation decision was made," the embassy said.
Later, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a plane with Syty had taken off for Russia.
Meanwhile, a rally was held in the Central African Republic's capital in support of Syty.
Syty was hospitalized in Bangui on Friday following an assassination attempt. He was reported to have received
a package with an explosive that went off in his hands. The Russian Embassy later informed Sputnik that Syty's condition was not life-threatening.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying that it was "clearly aimed at hindering the activities of the Russia House in Bangui, and more broadly, harming
the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries." CAR Ambassador to Russia Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, however, told Sputnik that the terrorist attack would not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow.