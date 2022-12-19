https://sputniknews.com/20221219/russian-embassy-condition-of-head-of-russian-house-in-car-is-difficult-1105580968.html

Russian Embassy: Condition of Head of Russian House in CAR is Difficult

Russian Embassy: Condition of Head of Russian House in CAR is Difficult

The condition of the head of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Syty, is difficult and it was decided to evacuate him, the Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik on Monday.Later, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a plane with Syty had taken off for Russia.Meanwhile, a rally was held in the Central African Republic's capital in support of Syty.Syty was hospitalized in Bangui on Friday following an assassination attempt. He was reported to have received a package with an explosive that went off in his hands. The Russian Embassy later informed Sputnik that Syty's condition was not life-threatening.The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying that it was "clearly aimed at hindering the activities of the Russia House in Bangui, and more broadly, harming the successful development of friendly relations between our two countries." CAR Ambassador to Russia Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, however, told Sputnik that the terrorist attack would not affect relations between Bangui and Moscow.

