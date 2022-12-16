https://sputniknews.com/20221216/head-of-russian-house-in-car-hospitalized-after-assassination-attempt--russian-embassy-1105517731.html
Head of Russian House in CAR Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt – Russian Embassy
Head of Russian House in CAR Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt – Russian Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized in Bangui after an... 16.12.2022
"This morning, an assassination attempt was made against the general director of the Russian House Mr. Syty. He is in hospital," Ilin said.The head of the Russian humanitarian mission was said to have received a package containing an explosive that detonated in his hands. His condition is serious; doctors are fighting for his life.In a statement, the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security (COIS) denounced the attack on the Russian official, saying that those behind the attack are “real terrorists.”The COIS went further to suggest that “a French military contingent could be behind this terrorist attack,” arguing that the attack on Syty took place just a day after the official announcement from the French side that the final 47 French soldiers had left the CAR.
Head of Russian House in CAR Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt – Russian Embassy
11:26 GMT 16.12.2022 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 16.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt, the press attache of the Russian Embassy, Vladislav Ilin, told Sputnik on Friday.
"This morning, an assassination attempt was made against the general director of the Russian House Mr. Syty. He is in hospital," Ilin said.
The head of the Russian humanitarian mission was said to have received a package containing an explosive that detonated in his hands. His condition is serious; doctors are fighting for his life.
In a statement, the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security (COIS) denounced the attack on the Russian official, saying that those behind the attack are “real terrorists.”
“The enemies of peace in the Central African Republic have shown their true colors. They act like real terrorists, targeting the Russian humanitarian mission,” the COIS told Sputnik. “The friendly ties between Russia and the Central African Republic and the growing cooperation between the two countries are the point of frustration for some world powers who could be responsible for the attack on Dimitry Syty.”
The COIS went further to suggest that “a French military contingent could be behind this terrorist attack,” arguing that the attack on Syty took place just a day after the official announcement from the French side that the final 47 French soldiers had left the CAR.
“[The] Russian House in Bangui is a cultural and educational place that organizes various humanitarian events for residents of the Central African Republic and acts as a platform for Central Africans to familiarize themselves with Russian culture,” the COIS noted.