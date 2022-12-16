https://sputniknews.com/20221216/head-of-russian-house-in-car-hospitalized-after-assassination-attempt--russian-embassy-1105517731.html

Head of Russian House in CAR Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt – Russian Embassy

Head of Russian House in CAR Hospitalized After Assassination Attempt – Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, was hospitalized in Bangui after an... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T11:26+0000

2022-12-16T11:26+0000

2022-12-16T11:47+0000

africa

central africa

central african republic

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105517493_0:55:1020:629_1920x0_80_0_0_fce74ed754e6c8d9785c151f1f07409a.jpg

"This morning, an assassination attempt was made against the general director of the Russian House Mr. Syty. He is in hospital," Ilin said.The head of the Russian humanitarian mission was said to have received a package containing an explosive that detonated in his hands. His condition is serious; doctors are fighting for his life.In a statement, the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security (COIS) denounced the attack on the Russian official, saying that those behind the attack are “real terrorists.”The COIS went further to suggest that “a French military contingent could be behind this terrorist attack,” arguing that the attack on Syty took place just a day after the official announcement from the French side that the final 47 French soldiers had left the CAR.

africa

central africa

central african republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

central africa, central african republic, terrorist attack