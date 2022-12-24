International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/alexander-ovechkin-ties-gordie-howe-for-second-on-all-time-nhl-goals-list-1105742197.html
Alexander Ovechkin Ties Gordie Howe for Second on All-Time NHL Goals List
Alexander Ovechkin Ties Gordie Howe for Second on All-Time NHL Goals List
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has scored his 801st career goal, tying Gordie Howe... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-24T01:43+0000
2022-12-24T01:39+0000
viral
alexander ovechkin
national hockey league (nhl)
us
goals
washington capitals
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3f792697f7551ec74226e71454952b.jpg
Ovechkin, 37, accomplished his current tally in 1,310 games, scoring his 801st goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, thus coming even closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record (894 goals over 1,487 games). The Russian player had gone a total of four games without scoring a goal after having reached his 800-goal milestone with a hat trick in early December against Chicago.In November, Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one franchise in NHL history. Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, when he scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes, thus surpassing Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team (Howe scored 786 goals in 1,687 games over 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971).The late Howe became the league's first 800-goal member when he played with the Hartford Whalers in 1980 at the age of 52. By then, he had played six seasons in the World Hockey Association.
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/thank-god-i-didnt-lose-any-teeth-ovechkin-receives-stitches-after-puck-blow-to-his-face-1091060601.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65bdbf192590d17a59c1f2e010c851b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander ovechkin, national hockey league (nhl), us, goals, washington capitals, sport
alexander ovechkin, national hockey league (nhl), us, goals, washington capitals, sport

Alexander Ovechkin Ties Gordie Howe for Second on All-Time NHL Goals List

01:43 GMT 24.12.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAlexander Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has scored his 801st career goal, tying Gordie Howe on the National Hockey League's (NHL's) all-time goals leaderboard.
Ovechkin, 37, accomplished his current tally in 1,310 games, scoring his 801st goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, thus coming even closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record (894 goals over 1,487 games).
The Russian player had gone a total of four games without scoring a goal after having reached his 800-goal milestone with a hat trick in early December against Chicago.
In November, Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one franchise in NHL history.
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 6-4. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face
27 November 2021, 07:00 GMT
Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, when he scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes, thus surpassing Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team (Howe scored 786 goals in 1,687 games over 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971).
The late Howe became the league's first 800-goal member when he played with the Hartford Whalers in 1980 at the age of 52. By then, he had played six seasons in the World Hockey Association.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала