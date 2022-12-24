https://sputniknews.com/20221224/alexander-ovechkin-ties-gordie-howe-for-second-on-all-time-nhl-goals-list-1105742197.html

Alexander Ovechkin Ties Gordie Howe for Second on All-Time NHL Goals List

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has scored his 801st career goal, tying Gordie Howe... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

Ovechkin, 37, accomplished his current tally in 1,310 games, scoring his 801st goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, thus coming even closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record (894 goals over 1,487 games). The Russian player had gone a total of four games without scoring a goal after having reached his 800-goal milestone with a hat trick in early December against Chicago.In November, Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one franchise in NHL history. Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, when he scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes, thus surpassing Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team (Howe scored 786 goals in 1,687 games over 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971).The late Howe became the league's first 800-goal member when he played with the Hartford Whalers in 1980 at the age of 52. By then, he had played six seasons in the World Hockey Association.

