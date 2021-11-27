https://sputniknews.com/20211127/thank-god-i-didnt-lose-any-teeth-ovechkin-receives-stitches-after-puck-blow-to-his-face-1091060601.html

'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face

'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face

The Russian forward scored a goal in the first period, but then had to leave the match for three minutes after a puck hit him on a rebound.

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin had to get several stitches after a puck hit him right in the face during a game vs the Florida Panthers on Friday. The hat trick also moved Ovechkin ahead in the all-time standings, as he is now in 26th place with 1,356 points.

