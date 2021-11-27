'Thank God I Didn't Lose Any Teeth': Ovechkin Receives Stitches After Puck Blow to His Face
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIWashington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 6-4.
The Russian forward scored a goal in the first period, but then had to leave the match for three minutes after a puck hit him on a rebound. After returning, the hockey star scored two more times, only 56 seconds apart, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday.
Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin had to get several stitches after a puck hit him right in the face during a game vs the Florida Panthers on Friday.
"Yeah, it kind of was a wake-up call", he said, answering a question about the hit. "Thank God, I didn't lose any teeth. It was not that major".
Alex Ovechkin just got hit in the face with a shot block. He fell to the ice in pain before jumping up under his own power and running down the tunnel for repairs.— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 26, 2021
The hat trick also moved Ovechkin ahead in the all-time standings, as he is now in 26th place with 1,356 points.
THROW.— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 27, 2021
THOSE.
HATS.
The 🐐 puts up a hat trick!!!!
Ovechkin puts the Caps up 4-3 in the third! pic.twitter.com/R0obyIOoNl