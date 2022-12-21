https://sputniknews.com/20221221/keeping-no-10-shirt-on-lionel-messi-may-play-at-world-cup-2026-claims-ex-argentine-forward-1105671066.html

Keeping No 10 Shirt On? Lionel Messi May Play at World Cup 2026, Claims Ex-Argentine Forward

Keeping No 10 Shirt On? Lionel Messi May Play at World Cup 2026, Claims Ex-Argentine Forward

Lionel Messi may play at World Cup 2026, claims ex-Argentine forward.

2022-12-21T13:48+0000

2022-12-21T13:48+0000

2022-12-21T13:48+0000

world

lionel messi

argentina

fifa world cup 2022

sport

paris saint-germain (psg)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105669896_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_799be0f8e9b5b9a0850c6b762503ff0a.jpg

Lionel Messi is not ready to accept international retirement and may play for Argentina in the next FIFA World Cup, a former forward for the South American national team has stated.While there might have been speculation that after spectacularly ending Argentina's title drought in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on December 18 Messi might walk away from Albiceleste (the White and Sky-Blues - the team's nickname), Jorge Valdano believes otherwise.Messi, who brought his outfit to a 4-2 victory on penalties against defending champions France, told his fans after the trophy ceremony that he had longed to cap his career with such a win.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters after the Qatar final that the 35-year-old Messi could rely on having a place in the next World Cup. Lionel Messi, who is also forward for Ligue 1 French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), can boast a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes titles. Incidentally, PSG remain “optimistic” that Messi is “eager to continue competing at the highest level,” media reported. The French champions were purportedly ready to offer one of the greatest players of all time a one-year contract with the player after his current term expires on June 30, 2023.

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/adidas-sold-out-of-lionel-messi-shirts-in-argentina-colors-after-world-cup-triumph-1105643319.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221215/messis-fury-neymars-tears-and-other-footballer-emotions-this-fif-world-cup-qatar-1105486816.html

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

lionel messi, world cup 2026, international retirement, to keep number ten shirt on, qatar final