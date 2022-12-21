https://sputniknews.com/20221221/keeping-no-10-shirt-on-lionel-messi-may-play-at-world-cup-2026-claims-ex-argentine-forward-1105671066.html
Keeping No 10 Shirt On? Lionel Messi May Play at World Cup 2026, Claims Ex-Argentine Forward
Keeping No 10 Shirt On? Lionel Messi May Play at World Cup 2026, Claims Ex-Argentine Forward
Lionel Messi may play at World Cup 2026, claims ex-Argentine forward.
Lionel Messi is not ready to accept international retirement and may play for Argentina in the next FIFA World Cup, a former forward for the South American national team has stated.While there might have been speculation that after spectacularly ending Argentina's title drought in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on December 18 Messi might walk away from Albiceleste (the White and Sky-Blues - the team's nickname), Jorge Valdano believes otherwise.Messi, who brought his outfit to a 4-2 victory on penalties against defending champions France, told his fans after the trophy ceremony that he had longed to cap his career with such a win.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters after the Qatar final that the 35-year-old Messi could rely on having a place in the next World Cup. Lionel Messi, who is also forward for Ligue 1 French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), can boast a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes titles. Incidentally, PSG remain "optimistic" that Messi is "eager to continue competing at the highest level," media reported. The French champions were purportedly ready to offer one of the greatest players of all time a one-year contract with the player after his current term expires on June 30, 2023.
After soccer icon Lionel Messi finally won the FIFA World Cup, which had eluded him throughout his career, Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina's national team, suggested that a place should be "saved" for the 35-year-old forward for the next World Cup.
Lionel Messi
is not ready to accept international retirement and may play for Argentina in the next FIFA World Cup, a former forward for the South American national team has stated.
While there might have been speculation that after spectacularly ending Argentina's title drought in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France
on December 18 Messi might walk away from Albiceleste (the White and Sky-Blues - the team's nickname), Jorge Valdano believes otherwise.
“When I interviewed him before the World Cup, off camera he told me that he was going to play in his fifth World Cup and that no footballer had played six; he told me that it was impossible, and he told me 'if I'm a World Champion I'll keep my shirt on until the next World Cup'. We will see if Messi is capable. Football has shown that it is practically impossible to play in six World Cups,” Valdano, who is now a sports commentator, told media
.
Messi, who brought his outfit to a 4-2 victory on penalties against defending champions France
, told his fans after the trophy ceremony that he had longed to cap his career with such a win.
“What will happen after this? I’ve managed to win the Copa America and the World Cup almost at the end… I love football, it’s what I do. I enjoy being in the national team and want to continue by experiencing a few more games as a world champion.”
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters after the Qatar final that the 35-year-old Messi could rely on having a place in the next World Cup.
"If he wants to continue playing, the '10' will always be his," Scaloni told reporters after the match.
Lionel Messi, who is also forward for Ligue 1 French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), can boast a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes titles. Incidentally, PSG remain “optimistic” that Messi is “eager to continue competing at the highest level,” media reported. The French champions were purportedly ready to offer one of the greatest players of all time
a one-year contract with the player after his current term expires on June 30, 2023.