Mbappe Becomes Most-Paid Football Player, Leaving Messi and Ronaldo Behind, Report Says

The player came close to the 2020 record of Lionel Messi - the Argentinian managed to earn $126 million, including $92 million in salary and $34 million in... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

Kylian Mbappe became the highest-paid football player in the world, according to Sportico. The list, published by the website, suggests that the French superstar is projected to earn $125 million in the 2022-2023 season, with a $105 million salary and $20 million coming from endorsements.Cristiano Ronaldo closely follows him with $113 million, and Lionel Messi ranks third with $110 million in earnings, while Neymar comes in fourth with $91 million, and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah closes the big 5 with around $31 million.Over the past years, the French forward has proved to be one of the most prominent football stars, becoming the second teenager, after Pelé, to score in a World Cup final during 2018 dramatic match against Croatia. He also remains the top goal scorer in France’s Ligue 1 for the past four seasons.

