Argentina Become World Cup 2022 Champion After Beating France

Argentina Become World Cup 2022 Champion After Beating France

When the match ended in a draw, the Argentinian team managed to prevail over their French rivals in a penalty shootout. 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar came to an end on December 18, with Argentina emerging victorious after an intense match against France.The Argentinian team managed to clinch the 4-2 win in a penalty shootout after the match itself resulted in a 3-3 draw.Highlights of the game included France's striker Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick - which, alas, was not enough for his team to win - and Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi scoring twice.

