Argentina Become World Cup 2022 Champion After Beating France
Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Argentina Become World Cup 2022 Champion After Beating France
Argentina Become World Cup 2022 Champion After Beating France
When the match ended in a draw, the Argentinian team managed to prevail over their French rivals in a penalty shootout.
2022 fifa world cup
football
argentina
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar came to an end on December 18, with Argentina emerging victorious after an intense match against France.The Argentinian team managed to clinch the 4-2 win in a penalty shootout after the match itself resulted in a 3-3 draw.Highlights of the game included France's striker Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick - which, alas, was not enough for his team to win - and Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi scoring twice.
Argentina Become World Cup 2022 Champion After Beating France

17:55 GMT 18.12.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 18.12.2022)
Argentina's players celebrate after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022.
Argentina's players celebrate after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ODD ANDERSEN
