International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/adidas-sold-out-of-lionel-messi-shirts-in-argentina-colors-after-world-cup-triumph-1105643319.html
Adidas 'Sold Out' of Lionel Messi Shirts in Argentina Colors After World Cup Triumph
Adidas 'Sold Out' of Lionel Messi Shirts in Argentina Colors After World Cup Triumph
Adidas reported it was sold out of official Lionel Messit-shirts in Argentina colours after World Cup 2022 triumph.
2022-12-20T14:43+0000
2022-12-20T14:43+0000
world
adidas
lionel messi
argentina
fifa world cup 2022
paris saint-germain (psg)
sport
ballon d'or
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105642694_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2b51f5f83d1a1033aa35d1a33c10a572.jpg
Lionel Messi number 10 t-shirts in Argentina's colors were “out of stock,” the website of kit-maker Adidas, the official sponsor of the Argentinian soccer team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, recently read.After the 37-year-old forward brought his outfit to a 4-2 victory on penalties against France, Messi-mania has been sweeping the globe. Accordingly, official merchandise featuring the iconic player has been selling like hot cakes. Other sites, such as Amazon, similarly appeared to be running out of Messi jerseys after he scored twice during the final at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on December 18.T-shirts sporting Messi's image as forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were reportedly still available.The German manufacturer of sporting apparel has been basking in boosted sales, reportedly raking in £349million in "event-related sales" in the fourth quarter of this year.Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, now dubbed the greatest player of all time by fans and pundits, had long hoped to claim the biggest prize in the sport — the World Cup, which had eluded him throughout his career. For Argentina, the 2022 World Cup title is its first after an excruciating dry spell since beating Germany in Mexico. The two-time world champion lifted the trophy in 1978 and 1986.
https://sputniknews.com/20210331/no-offence-cristiano-adidas-declares-messi-king-of-the-ball-and-releases-new-signature-boots-1082497191.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221219/latin-american-leaders-congratulate-argentina-on-fifa-world-cup-victory-1105574079.html
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105642694_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d03c0ecdee5763f6958f9976eace106.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adidas sold out of lionel messi t-shirts, argentina colours, fifa world cup 2022 triumph, official sponsor of the argentina soccer team, messi-mania, seven-time ballon d'or winner
adidas sold out of lionel messi t-shirts, argentina colours, fifa world cup 2022 triumph, official sponsor of the argentina soccer team, messi-mania, seven-time ballon d'or winner

Adidas 'Sold Out' of Lionel Messi Shirts in Argentina Colors After World Cup Triumph

14:43 GMT 20.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLISArgentina supporters celebrate their team's victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match on December 9, 2022.
Argentina supporters celebrate their team's victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match on December 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLIS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Fans were struggling to purchase official t-shirts featuring Lionel Messi even before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, and since the Argentinian team's historic win over France, demand for the merch has skyrocketed.
Lionel Messi number 10 t-shirts in Argentina's colors were “out of stock,” the website of kit-maker Adidas, the official sponsor of the Argentinian soccer team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, recently read.
After the 37-year-old forward brought his outfit to a 4-2 victory on penalties against France, Messi-mania has been sweeping the globe. Accordingly, official merchandise featuring the iconic player has been selling like hot cakes. Other sites, such as Amazon, similarly appeared to be running out of Messi jerseys after he scored twice during the final at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on December 18.
T-shirts sporting Messi's image as forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were reportedly still available.

"Since their history-making win we have produced a range of immediately available celebratory apparel and we will also create a brand new version of their iconic jersey, featuring three stars to mark their third World Championship, for fans around the globe as soon as possible," a statement by Adidas added.

The German manufacturer of sporting apparel has been basking in boosted sales, reportedly raking in £349million in "event-related sales" in the fourth quarter of this year.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, 14 August 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2021
No Offence, Cristiano! Adidas Declares Messi King of the Ball and Releases New Signature Boots
31 March 2021, 10:55 GMT
Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, now dubbed the greatest player of all time by fans and pundits, had long hoped to claim the biggest prize in the sport — the World Cup, which had eluded him throughout his career. For Argentina, the 2022 World Cup title is its first after an excruciating dry spell since beating Germany in Mexico. The two-time world champion lifted the trophy in 1978 and 1986.
Футбол. ЧМ-2022. Финальный матч / Football. World Cup 2022. Final Match - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
Latin American Leaders Congratulate Argentina on FIFA World Cup Victory
Yesterday, 01:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала