Blinken Expects Biden to Visit Africa Next Year

Blinken Expects Biden to Visit Africa Next Year

This article is about Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying during remarks at the closing of the US-Africa Leaders Summit that he expects a number of US officials, including President Joe Biden, to visit the continent next year.

2022-12-16

2022-12-16T15:45+0000

2022-12-16T15:45+0000

"I think, you’re going to see a lot of us [US officials] in Africa next year, including the president," Blinken said on Thursday. Blinken praised progress made at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, but emphasized that it is critical to implement the commitments made during the event over the coming months.Earlier during the summit, US President Joe Biden told the African heads of states that he is eager to travel to Africa and may show up on the continent after being invited to visit by African leaders.It had been revealed earlier that President Biden has intentions to visit the African continent during 2023. However, at the moment, it is not known which African countries and how many of them will be visited by the US leader.

