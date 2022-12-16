https://sputniknews.com/20221216/blinken-expects-biden-to-visit-africa-next-year-1105526261.html
Blinken Expects Biden to Visit Africa Next Year
Blinken Expects Biden to Visit Africa Next Year
This article is about Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying during remarks at the closing of the US-Africa Leaders Summit that he expects a number of US officials, including President Joe Biden, to visit the continent next year.
2022-12-16T15:45+0000
2022-12-16T15:45+0000
2022-12-16T15:45+0000
africa
us
joe biden
antony blinken
visit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105526114_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_51e217d9352ed68680f4a80771877376.jpg
"I think, you’re going to see a lot of us [US officials] in Africa next year, including the president," Blinken said on Thursday. Blinken praised progress made at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, but emphasized that it is critical to implement the commitments made during the event over the coming months.Earlier during the summit, US President Joe Biden told the African heads of states that he is eager to travel to Africa and may show up on the continent after being invited to visit by African leaders.It had been revealed earlier that President Biden has intentions to visit the African continent during 2023. However, at the moment, it is not known which African countries and how many of them will be visited by the US leader.
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105526114_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_991137dcd20c88bd05b3f970f86d9124.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Muhammad Osman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg
us president visit africa, biden visit africa, us-africa leaders summit, antony blinken, us-africa
us president visit africa, biden visit africa, us-africa leaders summit, antony blinken, us-africa
Blinken Expects Biden to Visit Africa Next Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he expects a number of US officials, including President Joe Biden, to visit the continent next year during remarks at the closing of the US-Africa Leaders Summit.
"I think, you’re going to see a lot of us [US officials] in Africa next year, including the president," Blinken said on Thursday.
Blinken praised progress made
at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, but emphasized that it is critical to implement the commitments made during the event over the coming months.
Earlier during the summit, US President Joe Biden told the African heads of states that he is eager to travel to Africa and may show up on the continent after being invited to visit by African leaders.
"I’m eager to visit your continent because I told some of you who invited me to your countries," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington. "I said, be careful what you wish for because I may show up. The poor relatives always show up."
It had been revealed earlier that President Biden has intentions
to visit the African continent during 2023. However, at the moment, it is not known which African countries and how many of them will be visited by the US leader.