Biden Calls for African Union to Join G20 as Permanent Member
17:05 GMT 15.12.2022 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 15.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyPresident Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on partnering on the African Union's Agenda 2063
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)- US President Joe Biden called for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.
“Today I am calling for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member of the G20,” Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.
The US president also said that he is eager to travel to Africa and may show up on the continent after being invited to visit by African leaders.
"I’m eager to visit your continent because I told some of you who invited me to your countries," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington. "I said, Be careful what you wish for because I may show up. The poor relatives always show up. Wealthy was never showed up the poor calm and they eat your food stay longer than they should. Well, I'm looking forward to seeing many of you in your home."
Joe Biden highlighted that his administration plans to commit $55 billion in Africa over the next three years.
"Over the next three years, working in close cooperation with US Congress, we plan to commit $55 billion in Africa to advance the priorities we share and to support the agenda 2063," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.
The US president explained that the number represents the comprehensive commitment from the United States to invest in Africa’s people, infrastructure, agriculture, health system, and security.