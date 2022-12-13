https://sputniknews.com/20221213/biden-to-announce-multi-country-trip-to-africa-during-us-africa-summit-this-week-reports-say-1105409261.html

Biden to Announce Multi-Country Trip to Africa During US-Africa Summit This Week, Reports Say

US President Joe Biden is planning to announce a multi-country trip to the African continent during the US-Africa summit this week, Axios reported, citing sources in the know.

The trip will likely take place next year, the report said on Monday. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier that an announcement will soon be made about a "broad-based commitment" by Biden administration officials to travel to Africa in 2023, the report added.The summit is scheduled for December 13-15 in Washington and will focus on bolstering ties between the United States and African nations to advance shared priorities such as public health and energy access. Nearly 50 African heads of state are expected to participate in the summit, including the leaders of the African Union.Last week, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that President Joe Biden plans to invite the African Union to join the Group of Twenty (G20) as a permanent member during the upcoming summit.

