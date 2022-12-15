https://sputniknews.com/20221215/sudan-military-wont-agree-on-political-deal-against-stability-army-chief-says-1105484336.html

Sudan Military Won’t Agree on Political Deal Against Stability, Army Chief Says

The article is about political situation in Sudan as the country’s military and opposition leaders reached an agreement that provides for the formation of a new civilian-led transitional administration.

Sudan's army won’t accept any political deal that could undermine stability in the country, the country’s military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan has told soldiers, as cited by the media.The agreement between the military and opposition was reached earlier this month during the meeting in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. It was attended by the general, who is the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, his deputies and leaders of the country’s opposition political movements, and international mediators.The agreement provides for the formation of a new civilian-led transitional government in the nation, including the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.The military has been in power in Sudan since October 2021 when the armed element of the civilian-military coalition, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, seized full control of the country. It declared a state of emergency and established a transitional sovereign council.The political dialogue between the military and members of the opposition was initiated in June this year. The talks were brokered by regional and international mediators, including the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.In July, dialogue was postponed as the leading opposition Forces for Freedom and Change withdrew from the negotiations over a disagreement with the military. The talks were resumed in November with the parties eventually reaching an agreement.General elections in Sudan are expected to be held in July 2023, as was previously announced by the country’s military in power.

