Sudan Military Won’t Agree on Political Deal Against Stability, Army Chief Says
Sudan's army won’t accept any political deal that could undermine stability in the country, the country’s military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan has told soldiers, as cited by the media.The agreement between the military and opposition was reached earlier this month during the meeting in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. It was attended by the general, who is the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, his deputies and leaders of the country’s opposition political movements, and international mediators.The agreement provides for the formation of a new civilian-led transitional government in the nation, including the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.The military has been in power in Sudan since October 2021 when the armed element of the civilian-military coalition, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, seized full control of the country. It declared a state of emergency and established a transitional sovereign council.The political dialogue between the military and members of the opposition was initiated in June this year. The talks were brokered by regional and international mediators, including the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.In July, dialogue was postponed as the leading opposition Forces for Freedom and Change withdrew from the negotiations over a disagreement with the military. The talks were resumed in November with the parties eventually reaching an agreement.General elections in Sudan are expected to be held in July 2023, as was previously announced by the country’s military in power.
The military and opposition in Sudan signed a political framework agreement on December 5 that provided for the establishment of a transitional civil administration in the country. Later, the military leader highlighted that the army will leave power as soon as political groups agree on its formation.
Sudan's army won’t accept any political deal that could undermine stability in the country, the country’s military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan has told soldiers, as cited by the media.
“The Armed Forces will not accept any final political agreement that could undermine Sudan’s constants,” he stated.
The agreement between the military and opposition was reached
earlier this month during the meeting in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. It was attended by the general, who is the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, his deputies and leaders of the country’s opposition political movements, and international mediators.
“The framework agreement serves the interests of all Sudanese without exclusion, [...] no party should try to hijack this agreement for its own interest,” he underlined.
The agreement
provides for the formation of a new civilian-led transitional government in the nation, including the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.
The military has been in power in Sudan since October 2021 when the armed element of the civilian-military coalition, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, seized full control of the country. It declared a state of emergency and established a transitional sovereign council.
The political dialogue between the military and members of the opposition was initiated in June this year. The talks were brokered by regional and international mediators
, including the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.
In July, dialogue was postponed as the leading opposition Forces for Freedom and Change withdrew from the negotiations over a disagreement with the military. The talks were resumed in November with the parties eventually reaching an agreement.
General elections in Sudan are expected to be held in July 2023, as was previously announced by the country’s military in power.