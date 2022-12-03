International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/sudans-military-opposition-reach-framework-agreement-1104992068.html
Sudan’s Military, Opposition Reach Framework Agreement
Sudan’s Military, Opposition Reach Framework Agreement
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese military and opposition have agreed to sign a framework political agreement, with the signing ceremony expected to take place... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T04:47+0000
2022-12-03T04:55+0000
africa
central africa
sudan
opposition
khartoum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091076618_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_57934383885c32d555bafda2b9954bef.jpg
The framework agreement, which aims to create a transitional civil authority in the country, was reached at a Friday meeting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, attended by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and opposition leaders, as well as international mediators.In June, a political dialogue was initiated in Sudan between the military and members of the opposition. Talks were brokered by the so-called Trilateral Mechanism that includes the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa. The mediators decided to postpone the talks in July after FFC withdrew from the dialogue over their disagreements with the military in power.In early July, Burhan said that the military was not going to be involved in the national dialogue between rival groups to "provide an opportunity for the revolutionary and national political forces to conduct a dialogue among themselves."Last month, international mediators proposed to resume the direct talks between Sudan’s military and the opposition on November 15.In October of last year, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.
africa
central africa
sudan
khartoum
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091076618_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f119cdb6e89902dc3f369ec03a933517.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, military, opposition, agreement
sudan, military, opposition, agreement

Sudan’s Military, Opposition Reach Framework Agreement

04:47 GMT 03.12.2022 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 03.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaSudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Sudanese military and opposition have agreed to sign a framework political agreement, with the signing ceremony expected to take place next week, the country's leading opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said.
The framework agreement, which aims to create a transitional civil authority in the country, was reached at a Friday meeting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, attended by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and opposition leaders, as well as international mediators.
"The parties agreed that the signing will take place next Monday," FFC said in a statement after the meeting.
In June, a political dialogue was initiated in Sudan between the military and members of the opposition. Talks were brokered by the so-called Trilateral Mechanism that includes the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa. The mediators decided to postpone the talks in July after FFC withdrew from the dialogue over their disagreements with the military in power.

In early July, Burhan said that the military was not going to be involved in the national dialogue between rival groups to "provide an opportunity for the revolutionary and national political forces to conduct a dialogue among themselves."

Last month, international mediators proposed to resume the direct talks between Sudan’s military and the opposition on November 15.
In October of last year, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала