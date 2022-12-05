https://sputniknews.com/20221205/sudanese-military-opposition-sign-agreement-to-create-transitional-civil-authority-1105060805.html

Sudanese Military, Opposition Sign Agreement to Create Transitional Civil Authority

The Sudanese military and opposition signed on Monday a framework political agreement providing for the creation of a transitional civil authority in the country, as broadcast by national media.

The document was signed by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, his deputies, representatives of the country's leading opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change, and leaders of other opposition political movements.The agreement provides for the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.The document lays foundation for reforms, proclaiming Sudan a democratic state with the military being deprived of political power and the intelligence losing the right to make arrests and detentions.The signed agreement is expected to put an end to the political crisis that broke out in Sudan after a military coup took place in October 2021, as reported by local media.

