Mediators Propose to Resume Talks Between Sudan's Military, Opposition: Reports

In June, a political dialogue was initiated in Sudan between the military government and members of the opposition. Talks were brokered by the so-called Trilateral Mechanism that includes the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa. The mediators decided to postpone the talks in July after the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) withdrew from the dialogue over their disagreement with the military.The Trilateral Mechanism proposed to begin the official talks between the parties on November 15 in the hopes the negotiations between the military and the FFC will end within two weeks, according to the broadcaster.In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.Weekly protests against the military rule have continued in Sudan since then, resulting in more than 100 protesters dead.

