LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure since October, in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
Accoring to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to regular blackouts.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:43 GMT 15.12.2022
Donetsk's Mayor Says Thursday's Attack on City Center Most Massive Strike Since 2014
Ukrainian Troops Fired 3 NATO Shells at Donetsk City Thursday Morning
Ukrainian troops fired three NATO-caliber shells at the Kievsky district of the city of Donetsk on Thursday morning, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.
Earlier in the day, the representative office said the Ukrainian military had fired 40 rockets from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk. According to city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, the shelling was the most massive strike since 2014.
07:27 GMT 15.12.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine
Air raid warnings were repeatedly issued in several Ukrainian regions on Thursday morning, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map. The first warnings were sounded in the regions of Poltava, Cherkassy, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk at around 04:09 GMT, and a few minutes later, warnings were also issued in the regions of Kharkov and Sumy.