LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian Troops Fired 3 NATO Shells at Donetsk City Thursday Morning

Ukrainian troops fired three NATO-caliber shells at the Kievsky district of the city of Donetsk on Thursday morning, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

Earlier in the day, the representative office said the Ukrainian military had fired 40 rockets from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems at the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk. According to city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, the shelling was the most massive strike since 2014.