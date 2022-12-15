https://sputniknews.com/20221215/russian-embassy-on-partial-mobilization-fact-check-canada-seeks-to-unite-dissenters-1105503254.html

Russian Embassy on Partial Mobilization ‘Fact-Check': Canada Seeks to Unite Dissenters

Russian Embassy on Partial Mobilization ‘Fact-Check': Canada Seeks to Unite Dissenters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada is stepping up its foreign policy activities with regard to Russia and trying to lead in uniting dissenters, Russian Ambassador... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Affairs Canada’s Twitter account published a "fact-check" saying that the mobilization effort "disproportionately" targeted men "from poor and remote areas of Russia with large ethnic minority populations," sparked protests in ethnic republics, and prompted at least 200,000 Russians to flee the country since the military call-up. According to Stepanov, the "fact-checking" indicates that the Trudeau government is stepping up its social media activity on Russia. Russia will respond in kind, he said. Canada’s Twitter posts on Russia are also a message to Russian expats, the ambassador said. On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree calling up 300,000 reservists to support the military operation in Ukraine. In late October, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the country had completed the mobilization.

