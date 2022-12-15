https://sputniknews.com/20221215/eu-leaders-will-not-agree-on-9th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-on-thursday-borrell-says-1105480088.html

EU Leaders Will Not Agree on 9th Package of Sanctions Against Russia on Thursday, Borrell Says

EU Leaders Will Not Agree on 9th Package of Sanctions Against Russia on Thursday, Borrell Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU leaders will not agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday as further negotiations are needed at the level... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T10:37+0000

2022-12-15T10:37+0000

2022-12-15T10:37+0000

world

eu

josep borrell

sanctions

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/53/1079575342_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d1a0f02b667c922c3b5753b1aca994af.jpg

The EU, Britain, and the United States imposed economic restrictions against Moscow after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In October, the EU introduced the eighth package of sanctions, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.In December, the EU also reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed the same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia. Moscow, however, lambasted the decision, stressing that it would only sell oil to the countries on a market basis.

eu

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian oil, eu sanctions, anti-russia sanctions, 9th sanction package, josep borrell