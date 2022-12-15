https://sputniknews.com/20221215/ex-austrian-vice-chancellor-eu-may-see-more-protests-due-to-blocs-anti-russian-sanctions-1105474134.html

Ex-Austrian Vice Chancellor: EU May See More Protests Due to Bloc's Anti-Russian Sanctions

Ex-Austrian Vice Chancellor: EU May See More Protests Due to Bloc's Anti-Russian Sanctions

The EU has rolled out eight packages of sanctions against Moscow since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T06:20+0000

2022-12-15T06:20+0000

2022-12-15T06:20+0000

world

russia

austria

eu

sanctions

special operation

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106128/54/1061285449_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_64bd6ccecbcad575933e68dc80c2465f.jpg

Former Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has warned of a looming shortage of raw materials in the EU due to the bloc’s sanctions against Russia.“Inflation hits industry, businesses, citizens and households amid record level of bankruptcies and massive unemployment. More people are fighting poverty, and the economy can afford less production in the face of inevitable shortage of raw materials,” the ex-Austrian vice chancellor said.He added that “many EU companies are no longer internationally competitive because production costs have skyrocketed and their products are becoming more expensive.”Strache was apparently referring to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, saying that earlier this week that during his telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak they agreed on the potential change of long-term Hungarian-Russian contracts for the purchase of gas due to the introduction of a possible price cap on Russian blue fuel.Strache also warned that “demonstrations and street protests in Europe against the backdrop of the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions” would intensify because people do not want to live in poverty.He added that “this is all a contradiction that is becoming more and more obvious to citizens of Europe.”On Ukraine, Strache argued that the US and Europe don’t have peace initiatives to resolve the conflict, which can only be settled if a number of conditions are met.He said that “Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to mediate” but unfortunately, some are interested in the continuation of the Ukraine conflict or want to benefit from it.The remarks come a few days after the EU foreign ministers failed to agree on a new package of the bloc’s anti-Russian sanctions, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying that work on the package will continue.On November 11, an EU source told Sputnik that the bloc would introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Moscow significantly later than it initially planned due to "sanction fatigue" among member states and a limited amount of tools for applying pressure.The Western countries moved to isolate Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this year that the anti-Russian sanctions backfired more on those who had initiated them.

https://sputniknews.com/20221111/backfiring-russia-sanctions-may-fuel-growing-us-eu-rift-amid-fracturing-of-support-for-kiev-1104001951.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/austrian-business-platform-demands-suspension-of-sanctions-against-russia-1103679986.html

russia

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

eu's sanctions against russia, eu's anti-russian sanctions to intensify street protests in european countries, western sanctions against russia may lead to inevitable shortage of raw materials in eu