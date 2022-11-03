https://sputniknews.com/20221103/austrian-business-platform-demands-suspension-of-sanctions-against-russia-1103679986.html

Austrian Business Platform Demands Suspension of Sanctions Against Russia

Austrian Business Platform Demands Suspension of Sanctions Against Russia

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Leaders of Austrian umbrella business platform Einheit.at, which unites over 8,800 firms, sent on Thursday an open letter to the government... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T12:14+0000

2022-11-03T12:14+0000

2022-11-03T12:14+0000

world

russia

austria

europe

anti-russian sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107396/25/1073962578_0:168:3069:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_69e5ca117e474f50a6d24364ad3e3eb1.jpg

The letter said that the to prevent looming "destruction" of Austrian small and medium enterprises, the country's government should take a number of measures in both domestic and foreign policy aiming at improving the economic situation in Austria.Austria should "immediately be governed as a neutral country" and present a neutral place for peace negotiations, according to the letter. To that end, Vienna also needs to accept Russian proposals on peace talks, stop any arms supplies to Ukraine as well as use of the Austrian territory for such purposes.Lifting coronavirus restrictions on businesses and debt cancellation are among other demands cited in the open letter.Western countries have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia since the start of the military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/russian-central-bank-was-proactive-getting-ahead-of-wests-sanctions-ex-lehman-executive-1103595649.html

russia

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, austria, europe, anti-russian sanctions