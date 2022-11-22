International
What Countries Trade With Russia Despite Imposing Sanctions?
What Countries Trade With Russia Despite Imposing Sanctions?
Even as the United States and its allies imposed sanctions blocking energy imports from Russia, a number of western countries that jumped on board with these...
A recent investigation by one British newspaper revealed that the UK accepted some 39 tankers carrying Russian oil during sanctions, with the crude being labeled as being officially imported from countries other than Russia, such as Poland and Belgium.So what other states continue to do business with Russia even though they themselves imposed economic sanctions against Moscow?
