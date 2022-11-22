https://sputniknews.com/20221122/what-countries-trade-with-russia-despite-imposing-sanctions-1104556277.html
What Countries Trade With Russia Despite Imposing Sanctions?
What Countries Trade With Russia Despite Imposing Sanctions?
Even as the United States and its allies imposed sanctions blocking energy imports from Russia, a number of western countries that jumped on board with these... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T16:55+0000
2022-11-22T16:55+0000
2022-11-22T16:55+0000
infographic
sanctions
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104555598_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2ad979cb492bd50cbd84df0dab5ce6.jpg
A recent investigation by one British newspaper revealed that the UK accepted some 39 tankers carrying Russian oil during sanctions, with the crude being labeled as being officially imported from countries other than Russia, such as Poland and Belgium.So what other states continue to do business with Russia even though they themselves imposed economic sanctions against Moscow?
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104555598_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7693bfc31fa9e70ca61026392938cdd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
infographic, sanctions, инфографика
infographic, sanctions, инфографика
What Countries Trade With Russia Despite Imposing Sanctions?
Even as the United States and its allies imposed sanctions blocking energy imports from Russia, a number of western countries that jumped on board with these sanctions continue to import Russian hydrocarbons.
A recent investigation by one British newspaper revealed that the UK accepted some 39 tankers carrying Russian oil during sanctions, with the crude being labeled as being officially imported from countries other than Russia, such as Poland and Belgium.
So what other states continue to do business with Russia even though they themselves imposed economic sanctions against Moscow?