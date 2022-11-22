https://sputniknews.com/20221122/what-countries-trade-with-russia-despite-imposing-sanctions-1104556277.html

What Countries Trade With Russia Despite Imposing Sanctions?

infographic

sanctions

economy

A recent investigation by one British newspaper revealed that the UK accepted some 39 tankers carrying Russian oil during sanctions, with the crude being labeled as being officially imported from countries other than Russia, such as Poland and Belgium.So what other states continue to do business with Russia even though they themselves imposed economic sanctions against Moscow?

