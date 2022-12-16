International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/eu-has-no-plans-to-impose-price-cap-on-russian-gas-in-near-future---source-1105506619.html
EU Has No Plans to Impose Price Cap on Russian Gas in Near Future - Source
EU Has No Plans to Impose Price Cap on Russian Gas in Near Future - Source
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union has no plans to impose a price cap on Russian gas in the near future and is not even discussing the issue at the... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T03:45+0000
2022-12-16T03:41+0000
economy
european union (eu)
russia
2022 russian oil price cap
russian gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396685_0:157:3084:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_313e59eecb2a6a7cc89e330ca6e3a85b.jpg
"The embargo to the Russian gas imports, in the same format as the oil embargo EU imposed as part of its restrictive [measures] against Russia, is out of the question," the source said. Though some member states are discussing the price cap on Russian gas imports, there are no such talks at the level of the union, according to the source. Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The European Union earlier placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russia crude oil on December 5, a move which later prompted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to detail that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a decree on retaliatory measures.The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow and agreed in principle on the ninth. In addition to the price cap for Russian crude oil that went into effect on December 5, the eighth package provided for a ceiling for Russian refined products starting from February 5, 2023.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/russias-response-to-western-price-cap-likely-to-hike-global-oil-prices-expert-1105440503.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396685_178:0:2907:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_04332b3f9aaed8a64885f08af08b6dd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union (eu), russia, 2022 russian oil price cap, russian gas
european union (eu), russia, 2022 russian oil price cap, russian gas

EU Has No Plans to Impose Price Cap on Russian Gas in Near Future - Source

03:45 GMT 16.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jens BuettnerThe Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
The Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski’ which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jens Buettner
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union has no plans to impose a price cap on Russian gas in the near future and is not even discussing the issue at the supranational level, an EU source told Sputnik.
"The embargo to the Russian gas imports, in the same format as the oil embargo EU imposed as part of its restrictive [measures] against Russia, is out of the question," the source said.
Though some member states are discussing the price cap on Russian gas imports, there are no such talks at the level of the union, according to the source.
"There is no intention by the [European] Commission to push for such a decision in the near future, so those talks are only exploratory talks at this stage," the source added.
Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
Russia
Russia's Response to Western Price Cap Likely to Hike Global Oil Prices: Expert
14 December, 07:01 GMT
The European Union earlier placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russia crude oil on December 5, a move which later prompted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to detail that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a decree on retaliatory measures.
The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow and agreed in principle on the ninth. In addition to the price cap for Russian crude oil that went into effect on December 5, the eighth package provided for a ceiling for Russian refined products starting from February 5, 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала