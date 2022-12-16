https://sputniknews.com/20221216/eu-has-no-plans-to-impose-price-cap-on-russian-gas-in-near-future---source-1105506619.html

EU Has No Plans to Impose Price Cap on Russian Gas in Near Future - Source

"The embargo to the Russian gas imports, in the same format as the oil embargo EU imposed as part of its restrictive [measures] against Russia, is out of the question," the source said. Though some member states are discussing the price cap on Russian gas imports, there are no such talks at the level of the union, according to the source. Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The European Union earlier placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russia crude oil on December 5, a move which later prompted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to detail that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign a decree on retaliatory measures.The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow and agreed in principle on the ninth. In addition to the price cap for Russian crude oil that went into effect on December 5, the eighth package provided for a ceiling for Russian refined products starting from February 5, 2023.

