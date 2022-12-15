https://sputniknews.com/20221215/ukraine-gift-explodes-in-polish-police-chiefs-office-wounds-several-people-1105494509.html

Ukraine 'Gift' Explodes in Polish Police Chief's Office, Wounds Several People

Ukraine 'Gift' Explodes in Polish Police Chief's Office, Wounds Several People

WARSAW (Sputnik) - A gift received in Ukraine exploded in the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police, there are people wounded, the police said on... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

It is noted that the gift was from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services. According to the police, as a result of the explosion the commandant received minor injuries and is in hospital.Media reports suggest that the said "gift" was a hand mortar, but there was no official confirmation by Polish authorities.

