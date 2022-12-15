https://sputniknews.com/20221215/ukraine-gift-explodes-in-polish-police-chiefs-office-wounds-several-people-1105494509.html
Ukraine 'Gift' Explodes in Polish Police Chief's Office, Wounds Several People
Ukraine 'Gift' Explodes in Polish Police Chief's Office, Wounds Several People
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A gift received in Ukraine exploded in the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police, there are people wounded, the police said on... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T15:09+0000
2022-12-15T15:09+0000
2022-12-15T15:09+0000
world
poland
ukraine
blast
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106197/23/1061972353_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_7ede3138742b74511af532aa48d49f44.jpg
It is noted that the gift was from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services. According to the police, as a result of the explosion the commandant received minor injuries and is in hospital.Media reports suggest that the said "gift" was a hand mortar, but there was no official confirmation by Polish authorities.
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106197/23/1061972353_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_26463bcb799c75de310763d248670344.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
poland, ukraine, police, explosion, blast, ukrainian gift explodes in poliish police head's office
poland, ukraine, police, explosion, blast, ukrainian gift explodes in poliish police head's office
Ukraine 'Gift' Explodes in Polish Police Chief's Office, Wounds Several People
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A gift received in Ukraine exploded in the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police, there are people wounded, the police said on Thursday.
"One of the gifts that the police chief commandant received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12, 2022, exploded in a room adjacent to the office of the commandant, where he met with the leadership of the Ukrainian police and emergency service," the statement read.
It is noted that the gift was from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services. According to the police, as a result of the explosion the commandant received minor injuries and is in hospital.
Media reports suggest that the said "gift" was a hand mortar, but there was no official confirmation by Polish authorities.