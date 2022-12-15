Ukraine 'Gift' Explodes in Polish Police Chief's Office, Wounds Several People

International
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A gift received in Ukraine exploded in the office of the chief commandant of the Polish police, there are people wounded, the police said on... 15.12.2022
It is noted that the gift was from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services. According to the police, as a result of the explosion the commandant received minor injuries and is in hospital.Media reports suggest that the said "gift" was a hand mortar, but there was no official confirmation by Polish authorities.
15:09 GMT 15.12.2022
