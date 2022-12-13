https://sputniknews.com/20221213/price-cap-on-russian-oil-may-lead-to-higher-fuel-prices-in-long-term---ex-regulator-1105429634.html

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term: Ex-Regulator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The West's price cap on Russian oil may lead to a rise in fuel prices in a few years after supply dwindles and Moscow does not have... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

The United States, European Union and other Western allies last week placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude as part of an effort to limit earnings they said Moscow could use to fund the special military operation in Ukraine.Former Texas Railroad Commission commissioner Ryan Sitton said that in 2025-2026 he will be able to explain to everyone why oil production is insufficient.Sitton pointed out that the price cap plan will raise gasoline prices in the future, in about two years, because in the short-term the cap will drive down revenue and crude oil supply from other countries, hurting their financial resources to continue to drill more wells.The price cap plan should drop gasoline prices down for a short while before the long-term consequences begin to emerge once Russian supply drops, according to Sitton.The European Union's $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil went into effect on December 5, together with a ban on seaborne exports. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia have also capped Russian oil exports at $60 per barrel.As of Monday night, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil benchmark was $73 a barrel and the Brent Crude benchmark nearly $80 a barrel.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the decision, said that Russia would not accept the price cap, even if the measure forced it to cut oil production. According to Novak, such restrictions are interfering with market forces.Sitton expects Russia will sell its oil to countries imposing the price cap.Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese RefineriesMoscow can continue to provide Russian oil to the West, despite the price cap, by going through Chinese refineries at discounted prices which will help give Beijing an advantage.Such a partnership between Russia and China would hurt some of the biggest independent US refineries, such as Marathon Oil, Valero and the Phillips 66 Company since they must buy US, European and other international oil at about $70-$75 a barrel, Sitton said.Although Russia claims it will not sell oil to countries that implement the price cap plan, Sitton expects they will."The Russians are not really incentivized to sell to us - they will, I actually think they're talking trash, they will, they rather sell those barrels at some point," Sitton said. "They'll make it to the markets a different way. Some other trader will buy them and put them in a tanker, they'll send them to Middle East and blend them with something else and so they will make it to market."The Chinese are buying a massive amount of Russian crude oil, and luckily for the Russians, the Chinese have 14 million barrels a day of refining capacity, Sitton said.

