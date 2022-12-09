https://sputniknews.com/20221209/us-wants-to-provoke-default-in-russia-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1105271391.html
US Wants to Provoke Default in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
US Wants to Provoke Default in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US wants to deplete foreign currency reserves in Russia, provoke a default and the destruction of the Russian economy, Russian Deputy... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-09T11:58+0000
2022-12-09T11:58+0000
2022-12-09T11:58+0000
russia
russia
us
sanctions
sergei ryabkov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg
"Blocking the channels for American and Western investment is seen as one of the tools designed to provoke a default and subsequent destruction of our economy," the diplomat added.At the same time, measures taken by Russia to stabilize the ruble against the backdrop of rising inflation in the US infuriate the White House, he said.He also noted that Washington won't lift sanctions against Russia regardless of how events will develop in the future because there is a consensus on this issue in the US.The diplomat added that it cannot be ruled out that the United States will want to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow and initiate new expulsions of Russian diplomats.Western nations have slapped several rounds of sanctions against Russia since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The restrictions resulted in a major fuel crisis in Europe, with growing energy prices and soaring inflation worldwide.Nevertheless, last week, G7 and Australia reached an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which came into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark.Russia already warned it won't be selling oil to the countries that imposed the cap, noting that such a step will only deepen the ongoing crisis plaguing the global energy markets.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:0:2273:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_d32dc1e19ce5d931f6fe17c7fce6d14f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us wants to provoke default in russia, sanctions, russia-us relationsk, oil price cap
us wants to provoke default in russia, sanctions, russia-us relationsk, oil price cap
US Wants to Provoke Default in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US wants to deplete foreign currency reserves in Russia, provoke a default and the destruction of the Russian economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday.
"Not only did the Americans ... seize part of the Russian foreign exchange reserves placed in US banks, they are also trying to instruct us that payments on the state debt be made at the expense of export earnings, without hiding the goal of depleting our currency reserves," Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.
"Blocking the channels for American and Western investment is seen as one of the tools designed to provoke a default and subsequent destruction of our economy," the diplomat added.
At the same time, measures taken by Russia to stabilize the ruble against the backdrop of rising inflation in the US
infuriate the White House, he said.
He also noted that Washington won't lift sanctions against Russia regardless of how events will develop in the future because there is a consensus on this issue in the US.
"It is clear that the United States, where there is an inter-party anti-Russian consensus, will not lift sanctions regardless of further developments," Ryabkov said said at the Valdai discussion club.
The diplomat added that it cannot be ruled out that the United States will want to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow and initiate new expulsions of Russian diplomats.
"It cannot be ruled out that the US will risk lowering the level of diplomatic presence or carrying out new mass expulsions. However, we hope that a sense of self-preservation should still be present," Ryabkov said.
Western nations have slapped several rounds of sanctions against Russia
since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The restrictions resulted in a major fuel crisis in Europe, with growing energy prices and soaring inflation worldwide.
Nevertheless, last week, G7 and Australia reached an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil
at $60 per barrel, which came into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark.
Russia already warned it won't be selling oil to the countries that imposed the cap, noting that such a step will only deepen the ongoing crisis
plaguing the global energy markets.