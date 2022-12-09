https://sputniknews.com/20221209/us-wants-to-provoke-default-in-russia-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1105271391.html

US Wants to Provoke Default in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US wants to deplete foreign currency reserves in Russia, provoke a default and the destruction of the Russian economy, Russian Deputy... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

"Blocking the channels for American and Western investment is seen as one of the tools designed to provoke a default and subsequent destruction of our economy," the diplomat added.At the same time, measures taken by Russia to stabilize the ruble against the backdrop of rising inflation in the US infuriate the White House, he said.He also noted that Washington won't lift sanctions against Russia regardless of how events will develop in the future because there is a consensus on this issue in the US.The diplomat added that it cannot be ruled out that the United States will want to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow and initiate new expulsions of Russian diplomats.Western nations have slapped several rounds of sanctions against Russia since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The restrictions resulted in a major fuel crisis in Europe, with growing energy prices and soaring inflation worldwide.Nevertheless, last week, G7 and Australia reached an agreement on imposing a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which came into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below the International Energy Agency benchmark.Russia already warned it won't be selling oil to the countries that imposed the cap, noting that such a step will only deepen the ongoing crisis plaguing the global energy markets.

