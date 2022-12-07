International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Free Market for Me, Not for Thee: Which Countries Adopted Price Cap on Russian Oil
Free Market for Me, Not for Thee: Which Countries Adopted Price Cap on Russian Oil
