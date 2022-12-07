https://sputniknews.com/20221207/kremlin-russia-uae-and-presidents-discuss-joint-work-to-ensure-global-oil-market-stability-1105131960.html

Kremlin: Russia and UAE Presidents Discuss Work to Ensure Stability of Global Oil Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have held a phone conversation, during which they noted the... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

The presidents also discussed the situation in connection with the West's attempts to impose a price cap on oil from Russia, the statement added.A price cap on Russian oil was agreed upon by the European Union, G7 nations and Australia at $60 per barrel, and came into effect on 5 December. Moscow stressed it won't comply with the cap and won't sell oil to those who adopted it, calling the cap a brazen attempt to manipulate “the basic principles of free markets."

