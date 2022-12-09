https://sputniknews.com/20221209/putin-russia-wont-suffer-losses-after-west-imposes-oil-price-cap---no-matter-what-1105274789.html

Putin: Russia Won't Suffer Losses After West Imposes Oil Price Cap - No Matter What

The Russian president noted that the adoption of the oil price cap would inevitably reduce global investments to zero, subsequently resulting in another price... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the economic issues on Friday as he commented on the western sanctions limiting the price of Russian oil. The head of state noted that the cap, introduces by the G7, the EU and Australia, won't affect Russia at the moment.He warned, however, that such a step may undermine global energy markets, resulting in an oil industry collapse worldwide if consumers are able to dictate prices.

