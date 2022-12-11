https://sputniknews.com/20221211/twitter-files-part-4-shows-how-company-execs-built-case-for-post-jan-6-trump-ban--1105346156.html

'Twitter Files' Part 4 Shows How Company Execs Built Case For Post-Jan. 6 Trump Ban

Twitter Files part 4 shows how company executives had built a case for a ban on Donald Trump's account after US Capitol events on January 6.

A fourth batch of the so-called “Twitter Files" has been released by best-selling author Michael Shellenberger.The latest installment of the treasure trove of data that Twitter CEO Elon Musk vowed would shed light on “free speech suppression” pertains to the social media platform’s actions leading up to the ban on former President Donald Trump instituted on January 8, 2021 after the events at the US capitol on January 6. Like in the case of the preceding batches, the insider information was given to journalists and authors by the tech billionaire to post on their Twitter accounts.Starting off the thread, Shellenberger titled his first post, “The Removal of Donald Trump: January 7." According to the exchanges revealed in part four of the “Files,” on January 7, senior Twitter executives sought to justify a Trump ban.This was a day after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building demanding that lawmakers suspend the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election until claims of election fraud had been thoroughly investigated.Disregarding the “free speech” or democracy implications, they were angling for a ban in line with a policy tweak that would be tailored exclusively to Trump, the next post by Shellenberger stated.The thread reveals how Twitter employees originally pushed back at calls to ban Trump from the platform, but then a barrage of public calls from a number of prominent figures, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, started pouring in.Twitter’s then-CEO Jack Dorsey, who was on vacation, delegated responsibility to senior executives, according to the investigative journalist.These included former Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth and others who were all "overwhelmingly progressive," he stated, adding that "in 2018, 2020, and 2022, 96%, 98%, & 99% of Twitter staff's political donations went to Democrats."Dorsey is said to have sent an email to employees on January 7, urging them to stay "consistent" with policies, "including the right of users to return to Twitter after temporary suspension."However, Roth is revealed in a subsequent screenshot as appearing to reassure an employee that "people who care about this... aren't happy with where we are."Finally, Roth informed colleagues about news that he was "excited to share," Shellenberger tweeted. Yoel Roth was shown telling staff in Direct Messages (DM) that Jack Dorsey had "just approved repeat offender for civic integrity." This meant that a new policy on the platform would ensure that five violations ("strikes") "would result in permanent suspension."A colleague then asked Roth if the decision signified that Trump could be banned, as he had one "remaining strike.""Does the incitement to violence aspect change that calculus?" an employee asked, as Donald Trump and his allies were accused of instigating the attack on the Capitol.But Joel Roth responded that this was "for everything else," while Trump still had one strike left.However, the very next day, Twitter announced a permanent ban on Donald Trump, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence,’" Shellenberger underscored.Twitter added on January 8, 2021, that its ban was based on "specifically how [Trump's tweets] are being received & interpreted.'" Furthermore, the latest batch of the Twitter Files shows how employees of the microblogging site "engaged in complex interpretations of content in order to stamp out prohibited tweets." Shellenberger's thread reveals a series of exchanges over the "#stopthesteal' hashtag." Roth messaged a Twitter colleague to underscore the need to deamplify the "stopthesteal" and QAnon conspiracy term "Kraken" by adding them to a blacklist of terms, Shellenberger wrote.Twitter employees also debated whether to punish users who shared screenshots of Trump's deleted January 6 tweets, with one staff worker allegedly saying that "we should bounce these tweets with a strike given the screen shot violates the policy," while another argued that "they are criticizing Trump, so I am bit hesitant with applying strike to this user."Further along in the fourth installment of the files, shared screenshots show how a sales executive wrote to Yoel Roth to ask for clarification regarding Jack Dorsey's remark that "we will permanently suspend [Trump] if our policies are violated after a 12 hour account lock."Roth responded by saying this meant "any" policy violation. When the Twitter employee asked if the company was "dropping the public interest [policy] now.." Roth is shown as answering later that, "in this specific case, we're changing our public interest approach for his account," in reference to Donald Trump's.Additional "Twitter Files" are expected to be released on Sunday by journalist Bari Weiss, Shellenberger concluded.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

