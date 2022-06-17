https://sputniknews.com/20220617/capitol-unrest-dead-capitol-police-officers-partner-slams-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-for-inaction-1096405817.html

Capitol Unrest: Dead Capitol Police Officer's Partner Slams Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner for Inaction

The woman earlier claimed that she and her partner were both Trump supporters, but after the events at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, she blames the former for... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

Sandra Garza, partner of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died soon after 6 January events, has criticised Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for failing to act in attempt to prevent protesters from breaching the Capitol building. She argued that the two "could have done something" that would help avoid "bloodshed" that took place on 6 January 2021.Garza went on to lambast Jared Kushner's statements during his deposition by the 6 January House committee as "absolutely despicable" in her interview with CNN. She namely targeted Kushner for dismissing the threats to resign by the White House lawyers in the days preceding the events at the Capitol as "whining".Four deaths have been connected to the 6 January protest: one was shot by a Capitol Police officer, one suffered a stroke, one perished from a heart attack, and another was allegedly trampled to death.The fifth fatality related to those events happened a day after, when Officer Brian Sicknick, who had collapsed on 6 January after an altercation with protesters, suffered two strokes. His death was classified as coming from natural cause, although the events of 6 January where ruled as playing part in that.The Democrats, as well as several high-ranking Republicans describe the events on 6 January as a "riot" and "insurrection" allegedly inspired by Donald Trump. Trump himself and Republicans, who largely support him, insist it was a protest in response to "election fraud" taking place in November 2020.The protesters, who rushed in the Congress building and many of whom were supporters of then-President Donald Trump, demanded that lawmakers suspend the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election until the claims of election fraud are thoroughly investigated. So far, the former president failed to prove in courts that the fraud actually took place.The Democrats-dominated House impeached Trump on "inciting the insurrection" charges in January 2021, but the Senate acquitted him.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

