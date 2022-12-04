https://sputniknews.com/20221204/trump-wants-election-rules-terminated-to-overturn-2020-vote-results-1105030891.html

Trump Wants Election Rules Terminated to Overturn 2020 Vote Results

Former US President Donald Trump has urged for election rules, including articles found in the Constitution, to be repealed in order to overturn the 2020 election results because of the release of so-called "Twitter Files.""So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote in a social media post. White House spokesman Andrew Bates responded by releasing a statement to US media in which he argued that "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned."Following his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk announced that he would publish files that would reveal how the website had cracked down on free speech. On Saturday, Musk fulfilled his promise by handing over the first part of the documents to journalist Matt Taibbi, who explained how the social networking site operated.Since the announcement of the 2020 presidential election results, Trump has repeatedly stated the need for a head count in some states and also expressed the view that the election was "rigged." A group of his supporters took part in a rally on January 6, 2021 outside the Capitol building to protest the election results. However, the demonstration turned violent when the crowds made an unauthorized entry to the US Capitol, where Congress was set to certify Joe Biden as the winner.Approximately 30 percent of Americans still think the election was "stolen."Trump announced his third presidential bid last month, and despite a number of highly controversial statements, he is still considered the leader of the Republican Party.

