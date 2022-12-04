https://sputniknews.com/20221204/trump-wants-election-rules-terminated-to-overturn-2020-vote-results-1105030891.html
The 2020 US presidential election was won by the Democratic Party’s candidate Joe Biden. His main rival was then-incumbent President Donald Trump, nominated by... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
The 2020 US presidential election was won by the Democratic Party’s candidate Joe Biden. His main rival was then-incumbent President Donald Trump, nominated by the Republican Party.
Former US President Donald Trump has urged for election rules, including articles found in the Constitution, to be repealed in order to overturn the 2020 election results because of the release of so-called "Twitter Files."
"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote
in a social media post.
"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," he added, noting that "Our great 'Founder' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"
White House spokesman Andrew Bates responded by releasing a statement
to US media in which he argued that "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned."
"You cannot only love America when you win," Bates said. "The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it."
Following his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk announced that he would publish files that would reveal how the website had cracked down on free speech.
On Saturday, Musk fulfilled his promise by handing over the first part of the documents to journalist Matt Taibbi, who explained
how the social networking site operated.
Since the announcement of the 2020 presidential election results, Trump has repeatedly stated
the need for a head count in some states and also expressed the view that the election was "rigged." A group of his supporters took part in a rally on January 6, 2021 outside the Capitol building to protest the election results. However, the demonstration turned violent when the crowds made an unauthorized entry to the US Capitol, where Congress was set to certify Joe Biden as the winner.
Approximately 30 percent of Americans still think
the election was "stolen."
Trump announced
his third presidential bid last month, and despite a number of highly controversial statements, he is still considered the leader of the Republican Party.