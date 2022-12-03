https://sputniknews.com/20221203/twitter-files-reveal-internal-doubts-about-hacked-excuse-for-censoring-hunter-biden-laptop-story-1104990020.html

'Twitter Files' Reveal Internal Doubts About 'Hacked' Excuse For Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story

'Twitter Files' Reveal Internal Doubts About 'Hacked' Excuse For Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The inside story of how Twitter suppressed a damaging story regarding US President Joe Biden just weeks before his election was finally revealed in a... 03.12.2022

Twitter began censoring mentions of an explosive October 2020 New York Post report detailing the sordid contents of a laptop left by Hunter Biden at a computer repair store---going as far as to suspend the account of White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany---under the excuse that the Biden story was in violation of Twitter’s “Hacked Materials policy,” investigative journalist Matt Taibi revealed Friday.Per Taibi, in many cases Twitter did so despite lacking any proof for their claim that the laptop material had been obtained through illegal means. And email records indicate they knew it, too.“I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked,” Twitter’s Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker reportedly wrote at the time in an email.In another leaked email exchange, Trenton Kennedy, Twitter’s U.S. Policy Communications Manager, admitted he was “struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe” as well.Noting that the company will “face hard questions on this if we don't have some kind of solid reasoning for marking the link unsafe,” Kennedy proposed an excuse that could be fed to the public: “I think the best explainability argument for this externally would be that we're waiting to understand if this story is the result of hacked materials.”Subsequent investigations by US law enforcement and media outlets would confirm the story was not, in fact, the result of hacked materials. But at that point, there was heavy speculation to the contrary.And less than a week later, at least 50 former senior US intelligence officials signed an open letter insisting without evidence that the laptop revelations had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”Facebook* also censored the story at the time, and the CEO of its parent company, Meta*, suggested in August that the move was implemented at the behest of the FBI.“We just kind of thought: Hey, look, if the FBI, which I still view is a legitimate institution in this country, it’s a very professional law enforcement---they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously,” Zuckerberg insisted.Virtually every major Western media outlet refused to publish 2020’s ‘October surprise’ in the form of files on Hunter Biden’s computer which included videos depicting the future US president’s son smoking crack while engaging in sex acts, and emails linking some Ukrainian oligarchs with his father’s business dealings. Most papers took the view encouraged by the FBI that the laptop story was nothing more than Kremlin-sponsored disinformation.Two years later, nearly all of them have backtracked. In November, CBS News joined the New York Times, Washington Post, NBC, and CNN in issuing a long-awaited correction acknowledging the laptop’s authenticity.Social media users were abuzz with speculation after Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to reveal the full truth surrounding Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in a viral post Friday evening.*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

