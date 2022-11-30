International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled DPR 36 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled DPR 36 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Kiev increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian soldier armed with US Javelin ride along Khreshchatyk Street, during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled DPR 36 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say

06:28 GMT 30.11.2022
Being updated
Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Kiev increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. In response to the op, western countries have imposed sanctions against Moscow, and started providing Ukraine with military and financial aid.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in high-precision strikes since October 10, in retaliation to multiple attacks on Russian infrastructure - including the deadly bombing of the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Kiev's special forces.
According to Kiev, almost half of the country's energy system has not been operating due to missile strikes.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:16 GMT 30.11.2022
Air Raid Sirens Sound in Sumy and Kharkov Regions of Ukraine
06:57 GMT 30.11.2022
Washington's Approach Could Destroy Ukrainian State, Ex-Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Says
Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Washington's Approach Could Destroy Ukrainian State, Ex-Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Says
06:56 GMT
06:31 GMT 30.11.2022
Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled DPR 36 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала