Stoltenberg: Ukraine Should Focus on Preserving Sovereignty Instead of Joining NATO

"The most immediate and urgent task is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent democratic nation in Europe. And to do so, we need to mobilize as much as we can, when it comes to military, economic, financial, humanitarian support to Ukraine. If Ukraine does not prevail as an independent sovereign state, then of course the membership issue is not at the table at all," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the latest meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.