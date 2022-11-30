International
Stoltenberg: Ukraine Should Focus on Preserving Sovereignty Instead of Joining NATO
nato
ukraine
jens stoltenberg
jens stoltenberg, ukraine, nato
jens stoltenberg, ukraine, nato

13:40 GMT 30.11.2022
© SputnikSoldiers during the Rapid Trident-2021 joint exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries at the Yavorovsky training ground in the Lvov Region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Ukraine should now focus on maintaining its sovereignty and not on joining NATO.

"The most immediate and urgent task is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent democratic nation in Europe. And to do so, we need to mobilize as much as we can, when it comes to military, economic, financial, humanitarian support to Ukraine. If Ukraine does not prevail as an independent sovereign state, then of course the membership issue is not at the table at all," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the latest meeting of the NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

The two-day meeting took place in the Romanian capital on November 29-30. It focused on the long-term challenges posed by China, as well as on the Ukrainian conflict.
NATO allies promised Ukraine and Georgia back in 2008 that they would one day join the military alliance but said neither was ready to be admitted immediately.
