Moscow: Brussels Frantically Trying to Steal Frozen Russian Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brussels is frantically trying to steal Russian assets "by hook or by crook," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine.Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February.In total, the EU member states have frozen 17.4 billion euros ($18 billion) of Russian assets, with funds distributed unevenly throughout the union, reports suggest. Last month, the European authorities were asked to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly said that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets is an expropriation of property. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to have the seized assets returned, given that they were unlawfully expropriated.

