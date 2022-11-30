International
WATCH: President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/moscow-brussels-frantically-trying-to-steal-frozen-russian-assets-1104883063.html
Moscow: Brussels Frantically Trying to Steal Frozen Russian Assets
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg
Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine.
russia, eu, europe, european union, frozen assets, russian central bank reserves, frozen russian funds, alexander grushko
russia, eu, europe, european union, frozen assets, russian central bank reserves, frozen russian funds, alexander grushko

Moscow: Brussels Frantically Trying to Steal Frozen Russian Assets

10:38 GMT 30.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevKremlin view
Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brussels is frantically trying to steal Russian assets "by hook or by crook," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"All this feverish activity of the European Commission is aimed at finding ways by hook or by crook to 'legitimize' the illegal sanctions adopted against our country and stealing assets belonging to Russian individuals and legal entities," Grushko said.

Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine.
Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February.
In total, the EU member states have frozen 17.4 billion euros ($18 billion) of Russian assets, with funds distributed unevenly throughout the union, reports suggest. Last month, the European authorities were asked to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly said that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets is an expropriation of property. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to have the seized assets returned, given that they were unlawfully expropriated.
