https://sputniknews.com/20221130/moscow-brussels-frantically-trying-to-steal-frozen-russian-assets-1104883063.html
Moscow: Brussels Frantically Trying to Steal Frozen Russian Assets
Moscow: Brussels Frantically Trying to Steal Frozen Russian Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brussels is frantically trying to steal Russian assets "by hook or by crook," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T10:38+0000
2022-11-30T10:38+0000
2022-11-30T10:38+0000
russia
russia
eu
ukraine
frozen assets
frozen funds
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg
Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine.Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February.In total, the EU member states have frozen 17.4 billion euros ($18 billion) of Russian assets, with funds distributed unevenly throughout the union, reports suggest. Last month, the European authorities were asked to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly said that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets is an expropriation of property. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to have the seized assets returned, given that they were unlawfully expropriated.
russia
eu
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9879453fe998cf665b377c2b79e02.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, eu, europe, european union, frozen assets, russian central bank reserves, frozen russian funds, alexander grushko
russia, eu, europe, european union, frozen assets, russian central bank reserves, frozen russian funds, alexander grushko
Moscow: Brussels Frantically Trying to Steal Frozen Russian Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brussels is frantically trying to steal Russian assets "by hook or by crook," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"All this feverish activity of the European Commission is aimed at finding ways by hook or by crook to 'legitimize' the illegal sanctions adopted against our country and stealing assets belonging to Russian individuals and legal entities," Grushko said.
Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets
of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine.
Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February.
In total, the EU member states have frozen 17.4 billion euros ($18 billion) of Russian assets, with funds distributed unevenly throughout the union, reports suggest. Last month, the European authorities were asked to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly said that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets
is an expropriation of property. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to have the seized assets returned, given that they were unlawfully expropriated.