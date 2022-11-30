https://sputniknews.com/20221130/eu-most-likely-to-impose-62-per-barrel-price-cap-for-russia-oil-source-says-1104897531.html

EU Most Likely to Impose $62 Per Barrel Price Cap for Russia Oil, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is likely to eventually impose a $62 price cap on Russian seaborne oil despite calls for a lower ceiling from Poland and... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, the Politico newspaper reported that US diplomats had joined EU discussions on the price cap in an attempt to convince the Visegrad Group — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — and the Baltic nations to agree to the amount of $62.Even if EU member states fail to resolve differences regarding the level of the price cap, the European Commission is unlikely to postpone the deadline for imposing embargo on Russian seaborne oil imports, with efforts ongoing to reach a deal as soon as possible, according to the source.Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap for Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative.In October, the European Union introduced the eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries. The price cap is scheduled to take effect on December 5, 2022, for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia.Moscow, in turn, has pledged to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to the countries that impose the price cap.

