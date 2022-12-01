International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/kiev-lost-some-60-troops-20-armored-vehicles-during-snihurivka-attack---district-head-1104916763.html
Kiev Lost Some 60 Troops, 20 Armored Vehicles During Snihurivka Attack - District Head
Kiev Lost Some 60 Troops, 20 Armored Vehicles During Snihurivka Attack - District Head
HENICHESK, Russia (Sputnik) - Some 60 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, and 20 armored infantry vehicles had been destroyed during Ukraine's attempted attack... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T03:15+0000
2022-12-01T03:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
special operation
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095737034_0:0:1843:1037_1920x0_80_0_0_360f96b463a481ce8bd1af20274a9aea.jpg
"The Ukrainian armed forces had sent some 20 armored vehicles into a completely hopeless attack. They had been destroyed before reaching our positions a few kilometers away, and about 60 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed," he said.Barbashov noted that the Ukrainian military was to redeploy to Snihurivka from the city of Mykolaiv on November 10, with soldiers who were to attack the town saying they estimated their chances for survival against the Russian artillery at about 10%.The official added that the Ukrainian side, "having sent several dozen people to slaughter," had known that the positions in Snihurivka were very heavily reinforced, from which one could see the terrain for several dozen kilometers. He said that the Ukrainian military entered the town only the next day.Barbashov said the Ukrainian side had lost some 10,000 soldiers on the front line from Snihurivka to the Dnipro river in a month and a half before the withdrawal of Russian forces.The official believes that the Kiev regime does not care that such a strategy will lead to the extermination of Ukrainian men, saying that "a few months of such a war and there will be no more men in Ukraine."
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095737034_205:0:1616:1058_1920x0_80_0_0_34ed98418c1b19cc22b4cc8f6a564989.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special operation, ukraine, russia
special operation, ukraine, russia

Kiev Lost Some 60 Troops, 20 Armored Vehicles During Snihurivka Attack - District Head

03:15 GMT 01.12.2022
© Russian Defence MinistryIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
© Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HENICHESK, Russia (Sputnik) - Some 60 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, and 20 armored infantry vehicles had been destroyed during Ukraine's attempted attack on the town of Snihurivka a few hours before the withdrawal of the Russian military, Yuri Barbashov, the head of the Snihurivka district's administration, has told Sputnik.
"The Ukrainian armed forces had sent some 20 armored vehicles into a completely hopeless attack. They had been destroyed before reaching our positions a few kilometers away, and about 60 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed," he said.
Barbashov noted that the Ukrainian military was to redeploy to Snihurivka from the city of Mykolaiv on November 10, with soldiers who were to attack the town saying they estimated their chances for survival against the Russian artillery at about 10%.
The official added that the Ukrainian side, "having sent several dozen people to slaughter," had known that the positions in Snihurivka were very heavily reinforced, from which one could see the terrain for several dozen kilometers. He said that the Ukrainian military entered the town only the next day.
Barbashov said the Ukrainian side had lost some 10,000 soldiers on the front line from Snihurivka to the Dnipro river in a month and a half before the withdrawal of Russian forces.
"If we take the military situation from Snihurivka to the Dnipro, Ukraine has lost at least 10,000 soldiers in a month and a half within the distance of these 20 kilometers," Barbashov said.
The official believes that the Kiev regime does not care that such a strategy will lead to the extermination of Ukrainian men, saying that "a few months of such a war and there will be no more men in Ukraine."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала