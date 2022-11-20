https://sputniknews.com/20221120/elon-musk-not-ruling-out-retaliation-from-biden-administration-for-reviving-trump-twitter-1104471443.html

Elon Musk Not Ruling Out Retaliation From Biden Administration for Reviving Trump Twitter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, agreed with the opinion on Sunday that he should prepare for attacks and... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Sure as night follows day …," Musk said on Twitter, responding to a user’s comment that the entrepreneur should prepare for "increased attacks and retaliation from Biden administration, leftist politicians, media competitors, etc."On Saturday, Twitter reinstated Trump’s account, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol. The platform deemed, at the time, that his activities in relation to the event violated its policies.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials. On November 4, Biden said that Twitter is spreading "lies" across the world.

