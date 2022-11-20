Trump’s Reinstated Twitter Account Getting More Followers Fast

International
Former US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Save America" rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022
