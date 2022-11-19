https://sputniknews.com/20221119/musk-reportedly-slated-meeting-with-twitters-software-code-engineers-amid-review-of-tech-stack-1104422887.html

Musk Reportedly Slated Meeting With Twitter’s Software Code Engineers Amid ‘Review of Tech Stack’

Musk Reportedly Slated Meeting With Twitter’s Software Code Engineers Amid ‘Review of Tech Stack’

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk reportedly called on engineer staff engaged in writing code for software to meet with him at the company's headquarters in San Francisco amid an evaluation of the tech stack.

2022-11-19T09:28+0000

2022-11-19T09:28+0000

2022-11-19T09:29+0000

americas

us

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104420677_373:0:4014:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f07639e79a249b7e1b3d4a16c96e5c6.jpg

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk reportedly called on all engineer staff engaged in writing code for software to meet with him at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.The billionaire Tesla CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX said in a media-cited email that the engineers should report for the meeting at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on November 18.The employees were requested by the South African billionaire to send him, via email, summaries of what their software code had "achieved" over a span of six months, "along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code.""There will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack," Musk reportedly added.The technologies that a company resorts to while constructing and running an application, comprising, typically, such things as programming languages, frameworks, a database, etc., is referred to as a 'tech stack'. Earlier in the week, Elon Musk revealed that Tesla engineers had come on board to offer assistance in 'evaluating' Twitter's teams of engineers, adding that this was being done on a "voluntary basis" and "after hours."The reported summons of Twitter engineers comes against the backdrop of reports that hundreds of the social media firm's employees opted to grab their offered three-months' severance pay and leave after being slapped with a succint Thursday deadline from Musk that called on them to sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or quit.An email cited by US media on November 16 showed Elon Musk warning employees that if they were not prepared to work harder and longer than before and “be extremely hardcore,” there was no future for them in the company.“Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” Musk underscored.This did not go across well with Twitter staff, setting off a trickle of quittals, with some tweeting their farewell using the company-promoted hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked. Bearing in mind that earlier this month Twitter announced that it was cutting about 50 perent of its staff, the fresh exodus of company workforce amounting to anything between 1,000 and 1,200 resignations fueled fears of the firm facing a "skeleton staff'. Reports also said that Twitter had told employees it would close its offices and cut badge access until Monday.Amid the wave of departures many were starting to speculate whether the site could manage to continue smooth operations, with some not ruling out more dire scenarios, like a technical breakdown. Tech experts predicted everyhting from outages and slower uploads to hack attacks.However, from all appearances, Musk remained defiantly upbeat, tweeting that as "the best people are staying," he was "not super worried".Elon Musk's management skills have come under fire since he took over Twitter a few weeks ago. He has since:As for what lies ahead, the billionaire tweeted on November 18 to ask his followers about the company's next steps'.

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/long-hours-at-high-intensity-musk-tells-twitter-workers-to-become-extremely-hardcore-or-quit-1104300158.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221119/elon-musk-launches-twitter-poll-asking-whether-to-reinstate-ex-us-president-donald-trump-1104415690.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

billionaire tesla ceo, chief engineer of spacex, elon musk summoned engineers who write code, in-person meeting, wave of departures from twitter