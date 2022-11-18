https://sputniknews.com/20221118/musk-twitter-to-promote-free-speech-but-limit-reach-of-hate-tweets-on-platform-1104410462.html

Musk: Twitter to Promote Free Speech But Limit Reach of ‘Hate Tweets’ on Platform

Musk: Twitter to Promote Free Speech But Limit Reach of ‘Hate Tweets’ on Platform

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter will promote the principle of free speech but limit the reach of negative or hateful content on the social media platform... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T20:13+0000

2022-11-18T20:13+0000

2022-11-18T20:10+0000

science & tech

elon musk

freedom of speech

hate speech

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947517_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_d1951eaf1ea1befa0c3160d8b46fa696.jpg

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to twitter," Musk said via Twitter.Users won’t find deboosted tweets unless they specifically seek them out, Musk said; however, the deboost will only apply to individual tweets and not whole accounts.Additionally, Twitter reinstated the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and satirical news outlet Babylon Bee, Musk said. However, when a user suggested Twitter reinstate the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Musk simply replied, "No."Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion, said he planned to bolster protections for free speech on the platform. Last month, the billionaire entrepreneur said Twitter would form a "content moderation council" with diverse viewpoints to help govern the platform’s policies.

https://sputniknews.com/20221118/report-twitter-temporarily-closed-buildings-suspended-badges-over-employee-sabotage-concerns-1104350385.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, freedom of speech, hate speech, twitter