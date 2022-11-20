Elon Musk Reinstates Trump on Twitter
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISSFormer US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Save America" rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The banned Twitter account of Former US President Donald Trump has been restored, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced after the completion of his poll on whether to reinstate Trump.
"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk said on Twitter on Saturday. Moments later, Trump's Twitter account, along with its more than 57,000 tweets have been restored.Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter late last month.
The former President has not tweeted from his now restored account at press time.
Trump said on social media on Saturday that he was not going to return to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk’s poll. "Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump wrote.
Over 15 million Twitter users participated in the 24-hour poll, with 51.8% having expressed support for Trump’s reinstatement, while 48.2% voted against it.
Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 8, 2021, two days after his supporters stormed the capitol. The House of Representatives have formed a special select committee looking into the event and Trump's involvement in it. At the time, Twitter called the suspension indefinite.
