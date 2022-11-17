https://sputniknews.com/20221117/russia-becomes-indias-3rd-largest-exporter-amid-700-jump-in-oil--fertilizer-supplies-1104316609.html

Russia Becomes India’s 3rd Largest Exporter Amid 700% Jump in Oil & Fertilizer Supplies

Both countries are determined to expand their economic engagement, including in crude oil trade, as Delhi vowed to continue to take advantage of “discounted”... 17.11.2022, Sputnik International

Russia has emerged as India’s third largest exporter, following China and the UAE, having registered a 393% jump in supplies in September, primarily of crude oil, fertilizers, and coking coal.Overall, India's “time-tested” partner has become its fifth largest trading partner, trailing behind the US, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. With surging imports, India’s trade deficit with Russia widened to $20.1 billion, next only to China's $44.6 billion. India’s exports to Russia, which is witnessing a withdrawal of Western companies following its special military operation in Ukraine, stood at $1.29 billion between April-September.Delhi also expects a jump in exports in the coming months, as Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India has allowed Russian banks to open nine special Vostro accounts with two Indian lenders — Uco Bank and IndusInd Bank — to facilitate overseas trade in rupees.Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that New Delhi was looking to create long-term sustainable economic engagement with its “steady and time-tested partner” Russia.

