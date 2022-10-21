https://sputniknews.com/20221021/russia-becomes-indias-7th-biggest-trading-partner-with-441-percent-jump-in-oil-fertilizer-supplies-1102488703.html

Russia Becomes India’s 7th Biggest Trading Partner With 441% Jump in Oil, Fertilizer Supplies

Russia Becomes India’s 7th Biggest Trading Partner With 441% Jump in Oil, Fertilizer Supplies

In the 2021-2022 financial year, Russia ranked 25 among India’s trading partners, with $13.12 billion bilateral trade. At the annual summit last December... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T08:43+0000

2022-10-21T08:43+0000

2022-10-21T08:44+0000

world

russia

trade

oil

piyush goyal

moscow

the reserve bank of india

us sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102490039_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29eaf9a7e3409d32851b1a7a5a500c72.jpg

India’s imports from Russia have risen 441.85 percent to $17.2 billion between April and August, according to the latest trade data released by the Indian government.Last year, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $13.1 billion against $8.1 billion in 2020-21.In 2021-22, however, India’s imports from Russia witnessed 80 percent growth against 2020-21, indicating strong demand for Russian commodities among Indian businesses.As New Delhi vowed to continue its oil and fertilizer purchases from Russia despite the West’s pressure, there is an indication that Russia may end the current financial year among India’s top five largest trading partners. The top position is currently held by the United States, with $57.6 billion in bilateral trade, followed by China ($50.8 billion) and the UAE ($36.8 billion).As such, Russia's Gazprombank opened a special rupee account with UCO Bank, while Russia’s Petersburg Social Commercial Bank tied up with YES Bank.Last Month, PM Modi stressed the importance of greater economic and commercial engagement between the two nations in line with the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’.India has maintained its stance of neutrality amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and has continued active trade and military cooperation with Russia, despite Western criticism, saying that regular oil supplies ensure India's national interests.

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia--argentina-emerge-as-indias-major-sunflower-oil-suppliers--1101809990.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

russia, trade, oil, piyush goyal, moscow, the reserve bank of india, us sanctions