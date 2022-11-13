https://sputniknews.com/20221113/india-seeks-to-double-trade-with-russia-reports-say-1104077393.html

India Seeks to Double Trade With Russia, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is set to double its trade with Russia in the foreseeable future, using the Indian rupee for settlements, The Indian Express reported... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

The hike in trade between Moscow and New Delhi was mainly spurred by a sharp rise in India's import of Russian crude oil, the newspaper said. Russia currently accounts for around 22% of India's total crude requirement, up from a mere 1%. In October, Russia became the largest oil supplier to India, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the traditional leaders in this area.Earlier this week, the Indian government allowed international trade settlements in rupees to promote export. The country's ministry of commerce and industry said that the amendments were made to facilitate and simplify international trade transactions, considering a growing interest in the internationalization of India's national currency.Trade between Russia and India grew around 45% from $8.1 billion in 2020-2021 to $11.9 billion in April 2021–February 2022. In early November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that trade between the two countries had increased by more than 130% by September compared to the same period last year, almost reaching $17 billion.In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the European Union announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance for Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.

