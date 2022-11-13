https://sputniknews.com/20221113/sabre-rattling-and-friendshoring-failing-us-strategies-to-break-india-russia-links-1104044927.html

Sabre-Rattling and Friendshoring: Failing US Strategies to Break India-Russia Links

Sabre-Rattling and Friendshoring: Failing US Strategies to Break India-Russia Links

Delhi has indicated that it does not plan to budge in its "substantial, time-tested relationship" with Russia, despite pressure from Washington. Recently... 13.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-13T13:19+0000

2022-11-13T13:19+0000

2022-11-13T13:19+0000

opinion & analysis

us

uk

eu

russia

vladimir putin

janet yellen

energy

germany

pakistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304550_0:108:2048:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ac790862d98f95be248a06532db718d0.jpg

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described India as Washington’s "natural ally" during a press conference on Friday.What Yellen failed to draw attention to, however, was the US’ continuing pressure on Delhi over its relations with Moscow amid the former's special operation in Ukraine.Have Your Cake and Eat ItThe Treasury secretary arrive in Delhi on November 11 to discuss the strengthening of economic and financial bilateral ties, seeking a warm reception. Nevertheless, Washington announced the resumption of defense sales to Pakistan, India's major regional rival, prior to her visit, with a whopping $450 million package earmarked for the upkeep of F-16 fighter jets.Many consider this move to be yet another attempt to pressure India. However, international observers think that Washington has run out of options for Delhi in the current geopolitical scenario in which every country is looking towards the burgeoning Indian market for growth.Growing Indian Economic Muscle and Washington’s OverturesGlobal investment bank Morgan Stanley forecasts that India will become the third-largest economy by 2027, adding more than $400bn to its GDP every year, a scale that is only surpassed by the US and China.As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that Delhi’s role in global affairs will grow in the days ahead and that the "future belongs to India". He also praised Indians as "talented" and "driven" with great potential to achieve outstanding results in development.As part of Washington’s efforts to maintain its ties to the increasingly strong Indian economy, the US Treasury official offered Delhi the option to join the "friendshoring" approach, a policy aimed at diversifying away from countries with geopolitical and security risks to the global supply chain. But economist and former advisor to the Indian Finance Ministry, Raghuram Rajan, has warned that the inflationary nature of "friendshoring" might harm a large population in the global south.Similarly, Yellen addressed the oil market ahead of her visit to Delhi, claiming that India stood to gain from the West's proposed price cap on Russian oil.Nevertheless, many in the Indian administration have expressed firm resistance to all the proposals or pressure tactics used by Washington in the past few days.On November 2, India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that there was no "moral conflict" in purchasing discounted Russian oil, while Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, when asked in Moscow about India’s view of western pressure to limit trade ties with Russia, said that his "fundamental obligation" was to ensure that the Indian consumer had the best possible access and most advantageous terms in international markets.Meanwhile, speaking about her meeting with Yellen, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vowed to strengthen multilateralism to address global challenges, seen as a direct rebuttal of "friendshoring" which is based on exclusivity.Antagonize India’s Ties With ChinaAnother strategy employed by Washington is to continually caution Delhi about China's "aggressive” posture at its borders, a move that security analysts see as an attempt to exploit the animosity between the two South Asian giants.Another strategy employed by Washington is to continually caution Delhi about China’s “aggressive" posture at its borders, a move that security analysts see as an attempt to exploit the animosity between the two South Asian giants.in the New Era’ in Delhi last month. During his speech, the foreign minister highlighted "Asian solidarity and a suspicion of third-party interests that emanated from other experiences."Why Russia?While Delhi is performing a delicate balancing act on the Ukrainian crisis, some accuse it of favoring Russia. But India and Russia are natural allies for various reasons that include decade-long defense ties, Harsh Vardhan Tripathi highlighted. That’s why India did not heed to White House’s warning of “significant and long-term consequences” against a “more explicit strategic alignment” with Russia.Energy has also added a new facet to the relationship as both countries aim to cross the $30 billion mark in bilateral trade this year.From April 2022 onwards, the two countries had already amassed $17 billion in bilateral trade, 170 percent higher than that of the same period last year.Delhi also believes that Russia has the capability to offset the losses caused to India with South Asia bearing the brunt of an unstable Afghanistan post-US withdrawal.India is set to participate in the "Moscow format" dialogue on Afghanistan next week.Domestic BackingThe Narendra Modi government has received widespread support from urban youth on its foreign policy line at a time of unprecedented geopolitical churning.A recent foreign policy survey conducted by India's prominent think tank ORF suggested that almost half of India’s young population consider Russia to be the most reliable partner over the last 75 years.

eu

russia

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india-russia relations, moscow and new delhi, putin-modi, us tries to break indo-russian friendship