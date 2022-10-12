https://sputniknews.com/20221012/banks-exhibit-keen-interest-in-rupee-based-trade-settlement-as-india-expects-big-jump-in-exports-1101743059.html

Banks Exhibit Keen Interest in Rupee-Based Trade Settlement as India Expects Big Jump in Exports

Banks Exhibit Keen Interest in Rupee-Based Trade Settlement as India Expects Big Jump in Exports

India has amended its foreign trade policy to allow international trade to be settled in the national currency. The trade settlement in Indian rupees is, among... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T06:43+0000

2022-10-12T06:43+0000

2022-10-12T06:43+0000

world

rupee

exports

russia

banks

trade

europe

africa

dollar

western sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097062074_0:50:2983:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d0c5bde0d869f4d665a4e57380d910.jpg

At least half a dozen Indian banks, including the country's largest lender -- the State Bank of India -- have shown an interest in settling trade in the national currency, people familiar with the matter told Sputnik. The other banks named are IndusInd Bank, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank, among others.Sources told Sputnik that these banks are eager to take part in the rupee-based trade mechanism as it would provide them with the opportunity to boost their presence in new regions.India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, has cleared the name of Sberbank and JSC VTB — the largest and second-largest bank in Russia — for trade settlement in national currencies.Intending to facilitate trade settlement in national currencies, India’s UCO Bank has partnered with Gazprom Bank, while Yes Bank also formed an arrangement with Russia’s Petersburg Social Commercial Bank (PSCB) last month. State-run UCO Bank received the RBI’s approval to open a special Vostro account with Gazprombank of Russia.Following media reports that major Indian banks are allegedly reluctant to opt for the rupee payment option, fearing Western sanctions, an official observed that lenders do not face risks in partnering with banks of those countries with which India has a negative trade balance.Meanwhile, Nikolay A. Alekseev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, International Business Development & E-Commerce, of Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, told Sputnik that his bank has a “great interest” in doing business with India and cross-border remittances business in Indian Rupees.PSCB opened its first correspondent account in Indian Rupees over five years ago with the Branch of Sberbank of Russia in India. It also plans to provide trade settlements for Indian businesses from other parts of the world.“This year 2022 we’ve opened a new Correspondent Account in INR with the Bank in India,” a PSCB official told Sputnik.Indian exporters estimate the use of rupees could boost India's exports to Russia to about $5 billion by March 2023, nearly double the figure from the last financial year.“We are also looking up additional exports in Russia through Rupee Payment Mechanism and have requested the Commerce Minister to look into extending this mechanism for exports to countries having acute forex shortage,” A. Sakthivel, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said.On September 30, T. Rabi Sankar, a deputy governor at the RBI, said that India had received responses from four to five countries for its mechanism for international trade settlement in rupees while other nations have also expressed interest.“The response has been fairly good. But since the process involves a lot of vetting at the level of banks, at the level of the central bank, at the level of the government, the initial process is taking some time,” Sankar said at a post-policy interaction.In July, India announced the new framework, which it said aimed to promote the growth of global trade, and support rising global interest in the rupee.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/importers-from-russia-mideast--japan-keen-to-trade-in-indian-rupee-amid-push-to-de-dollarize-1101234470.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/india-seeks-to-double-exports-to-russia-with-new-rupee-ruble-exchange-1100758835.html

russia

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

rupee, exports, russia, banks, trade, europe, africa, dollar, western sanctions