APEC Forum to Discuss Food & Energy Security, Sustainable Growth Amid Challenging Global Agenda

2022-11-17T08:34+0000

Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum are set to discuss issues of regional trade, investment and economic integration at closed-door sessions on November 18-19 in their first in-person meeting in four years.The agenda of the events started off with an APEC CEO Summit under the theme "Embrace, Engage, Enable." Focusing on topics ranging from inclusive growth and development, to innovation, food security, digitalization, and gender equity, the meeting on Thursday witnessed Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tout the importance of joint regional efforts to achieve sustainable growth in the face of global challenges.Ways to achieve economic recovery and sustainable growth are to top the agenda of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which kicks off on Friday.Accounting for close to 40 percent of the world population, an estimated half of global trade and over 60 percent of the global gross domestic product, APEC unites Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.Who is Attending & Who is Absent?The United States is represented in Bangkok by Vice President Kamala Harris, as President Joe Biden is skipping the event, reportedly due to family reasons. Initially, Biden had been on schedule to arrive in Bangkok for a day to take part in the APEC meeting after attending the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. However, the 46th POTUS flew back to Washington right after the summit in Indonesia.VP Harris will reportedly rehash the typical Washington rhetoric regarding China at the gathering, according to an administration official cited by the media. Standing in for Biden, the US Vice President will purportedly seek to rally APEC members under the United States' 'economic leadership in the region' while slamming China's alleged 'debt-trap diplomacy.' Washington has long been accusing Beijing of seeking increased political leverage by ostensibly purposefully lending to countries that it knows cannot repay the money. In response, China has vehemently rejected the unfounded claims which it said were being wielded by the US to discredit it.Furthermore, in her address set for Friday at the APEC CEO Summit on November 18, Kamala Harris is to push forward a US-conceived economic agenda for the region, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - a 14-nation initiative, spearheaded by Washington.Following the conclusion of the APEC leaders' meetings, Harris will reportedly have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Thailand on Saturday.Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia due to a tight schedule and also will not address the APEC summit participants in a video message, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier."The decision of the president was connected with his tight schedule, and with the need for his presence in Russia," Peskov said.Keynote MeetingsOne of the keynote meetings on the sidelines of the APEC Summit will be between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with focus on relations between Asia’s two largest economies, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to China's Foreign Ministry. The General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party is also reportedly expected to meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the forum. Ardern had indicated earlier that said she would raise with Xi issues pertaining to trade, the economy and climate change “but also areas of differerence. And that is utterly consistent with New Zealand’s position”. “China has a relationship in the Pacific that goes back many, many years. Our concern is the nature of some of that engagement, like the potential for militarisation in our region,” Adern had added. Reports suggested that the New Zealand Prime Minister would restate her country's concern about China’s actions over Taiwan, Hong Kong, and in the South China Seas.Goals & StatementsWhile there has been no clarity regarding whether the APEC forum will issue any specific post-summit declaration, the attending leaders have worked out a joint statement on Thailand’s proposed “Bangkok Goals” on BCG (Bio-economy, Circular Economy and Green Economy). Thailand had proposed the Bangkok Goals as part of APEC 2022’s priority of “Balance in All Aspects to accelerate APEC’s efforts towards sustainability through the BCG Economy concept.”The document is tailored to advance APEC‘s sustainability agenda by achieving four goals:The draft joint statement is to be proposed to the APEC ministerial meeting Thursday for approval, with the APEC Summit expected to offer final endorsement on Saturday.

