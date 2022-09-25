International
Biden Will Not Attend APEC Summit in Bangkok Due to Family Reasons - Reports
Biden Will Not Attend APEC Summit in Bangkok Due to Family Reasons - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House informed the Thai embassy in Washington that US President Joe Biden will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Biden delegated Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him at the meeting in Bangkok from November 18-19, the broadcaster reported.According to a senior source, Biden will attend the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, after which, instead of flying to Bangkok, he will immediately return to Washington.Initially, Biden planned to arrive in Bangkok for a day to take part in the APEC meeting.
us, joe biden, asia-pacific, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
00:05 GMT 25.09.2022
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after voting in the Delaware primary.
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House informed the Thai embassy in Washington that US President Joe Biden will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Bangkok in November due to family reasons, Thai PBS broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a source.
Biden delegated Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him at the meeting in Bangkok from November 18-19, the broadcaster reported.
According to a senior source, Biden will attend the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, after which, instead of flying to Bangkok, he will immediately return to Washington.
Initially, Biden planned to arrive in Bangkok for a day to take part in the APEC meeting.
