https://sputniknews.com/20220925/biden-will-not-attend-apec-summit-in-bangkok-due-to-family-reasons---reports-1101191844.html

Biden Will Not Attend APEC Summit in Bangkok Due to Family Reasons - Reports

Biden Will Not Attend APEC Summit in Bangkok Due to Family Reasons - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House informed the Thai embassy in Washington that US President Joe Biden will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T00:05+0000

2022-09-25T00:05+0000

2022-09-25T00:05+0000

americas

us

joe biden

asia-pacific

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_582dbe7b53fdf51dbf0a6554a42cf0e1.jpg

Biden delegated Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him at the meeting in Bangkok from November 18-19, the broadcaster reported.According to a senior source, Biden will attend the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, after which, instead of flying to Bangkok, he will immediately return to Washington.Initially, Biden planned to arrive in Bangkok for a day to take part in the APEC meeting.

americas

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, joe biden, asia-pacific, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)