https://sputniknews.com/20220925/biden-will-not-attend-apec-summit-in-bangkok-due-to-family-reasons---reports-1101191844.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House informed the Thai embassy in Washington that US President Joe Biden will not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Bangkok in November due to family reasons, Thai PBS broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a source.
Biden delegated Vice President Kamala Harris to represent him at the meeting in Bangkok from November 18-19, the broadcaster reported.
According to a senior source, Biden will attend the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16, after which, instead of flying to Bangkok, he will immediately return to Washington.
Initially, Biden planned to arrive in Bangkok for a day to take part in the APEC meeting.