FBI Chief Claims China Has Stolen More US Data Than ‘Every Other Nation Combined’

FBI Chief Claims China Has Stolen More US Data Than ‘Every Other Nation Combined’

16.11.2022

Christopher Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, told the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday that China has stolen more data from American businesses and private persons than any other nation.One of the main security concerns that worries Wray is the social media app TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based Bytedance,and is subject to fall under China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law that requires citizens and businesses to assist in intelligence gathering, and to share collected intelligence."China's vast hacking program is the world's largest and they have stolen more Americans personal and business data than every other nation combined," said Wray, who served as an assistant attorney general under former President George W. Bush.Wray added that “there’s a number of concerns there as to what is actually happening and actually being done” in relation to whether or not TikTok is sharing data information with the Chinese government, the details of which remain unknown.The official's concerns have previously been touched on by former US President Donald Trump and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA), as well as Brendan Carr, the Republican Federal Communications commissioner who earlier called for Google and Apple to ban the app from their stores. In fact, both Rubio and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) recently called for an all-out ban against TikTok in an opinion piece that cited allegations of China's perceived abuses of the app, which can be used to track a mobile phone’s location and collect Internet-browsing data. Meanwhile, certain branches of the government including the military have already banned their workers from having the app on their phones.TikTok, one of the most popular apps in the world, has more than 1 billion users (as of September 2021), and has Silicon Valley CEOs trying to figure out how they can compete with the Beijing-based company.

